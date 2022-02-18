CEMAC: Chad and Cameroon woo investors in Douala, after Gabon

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 17, 2022, in Douala, Cameroon's Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, presented the country’s 2022 financing plan on the region's money and capital markets (BEAC public securities market and the BVMAC).

During this meeting with bankers, insurers, and other stock exchange companies, Minister Motazé thanked the partners for their constant contributions to financing the state budget. He also asked them to contribute XAF200 billion this year (Ed.note: the 2022 Finance law set the volume of funds to be raised by the country on the BEAC public securities and BVMAC market at XAF350 billion) by participating in the bond issue operation (on the BVMAC) and the treasury bill issues (on the BEAC public securities market) Cameroon will organize this year.

The day before, a delegation sent by Gabon was in the Douala to invite Cameroonian investors to take part in the neighboring country’s 2022 budget financing plan. Indeed, during this fiscal year, Gabon intends to raise XAF736 billion on the BEAC public securities market. To successfully raise that volume of funds, Gabon is betting on investors based in Cameroon because officially, they usually account for up to 70% of the funds raised by CEMAC countries on the regional public securities market.

This is also why on February 4, 2022, Chad’s Minister of Finance and Budget Tahir Hamid Nguilin was in Douala. He invited bankers, insurers, and stock exchange companies based in the Cameroonian economic capital to subscribe to the securities issues that Chad is planning to organize on the regional public securities market this year.

BRM