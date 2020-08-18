logoBC
Large companies captured over 64% of loans granted in the CEMAC region in H1-2019 (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - Between January and June 2019, credit institutions operating in the six CEMAC countries granted XAF3,471 billion loans, according to the report on credit cost recently published by the central bank BEAC.

During the period under review, "9.01% of the loans went to government agencies, 15.56% to SMEs, 64.25% to large companies and 11.02% to individuals," the report indicates. It thus confirms the great influence of large corporations over bank loans in this community space, at the expense of SMEs, which constitute much of the community’s economic fabric.  

The report also reveals that 99% of these loans were granted by commercial banks and the activity of financial institutions was “negligible.” Also, 79.05% of the loans were short-term, 16.33% for medium-term, and 4.62% for the long-term.

