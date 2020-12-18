logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon: Bertrand Tognia appointed MD of Commercial Bank-Cameroon

Cameroon: Bertrand Tognia appointed MD of Commercial Bank-Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 December 2020 11:16

(Business in Cameroon) - Commercial Bank-Cameroon (CBC) informs that it recently appointed Cameroonian Bertrand Tognia as the new managing director of the brokerage firm CBC Bourse SA established in January 2020.

The new managing director was appointed after the decision N02020-07 from COSUMAF (financial market regular in the CEMAC region) and the approval, by CBC’s administrative board, of the resignation of CBC Bourse SA’s former managing director Jean Élise Emmanuel Gouater, who was previously deputy MD of CBC.  

In the Central African brokerage market, CBC Bourse SA will compete with Upeline Securities Central Africa (Usca), Afriland Bourse & Investiment and Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS).

In 2019, Commercial Bank-Cameroon recorded a net profit of XAF2.5 billion. This was up by XAF1 billion compared to the bank’s net profit of XAF1.5 billion in 2017.

According to the bank, with such a result, the administrative board can be convened to authorize an increase by nearly XAF4.5 billion of the capital (from XAF12 billion to XAF16.5 billion).

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Bertrand Tognia appointed MD of Commercial Bank-Cameroon

cameroon-bertrand-tognia-appointed-md-of-commercial-bank-cameroon
Commercial Bank-Cameroon (CBC) informs that it recently appointed Cameroonian Bertrand Tognia as the new managing director of the brokerage firm CBC...

Cameroon: Legal origin of wood to be proven in public procurement procedures

cameroon-legal-origin-of-wood-to-be-proven-in-public-procurement-procedures
On December 15, 2020, Jules Doret Ndongo (Minister of Forestry), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Minister of Public Works), and Ibrahim Talba Malla (Minister...

Cameroon: General price level was boosted by food products in Jan-Sep 2020 (INS)

cameroon-general-price-level-was-boosted-by-food-products-in-jan-sep-2020-ins
In the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, the general price level rose by 2.5% year-over-year. This is below the 3% threshold in the CEMAC...

Cameroon: Government awarded 6,328 public contracts worth XAF506.3 bln this year

cameroon-government-awarded-6-328-public-contracts-worth-xaf506-3-bln-this-year
This year, the Cameroonian government signed XAF506.3 billion of public procurement contracts, according to information disclosed by Ibrahim Talba Malla...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fongod Edwin Nuvaga orders customs to suspend the “special operations” competing with Halcomi

Codias SA to obtain exploitation permit for Colomine gold project in 2021

Bini hydropower project: Construction works at a standstill despite numerous negotiations with financial partner ICBC (MINEE)

cemac-the-price-index-of-agricultural-products-was-spurred-by-three-products-in-q3-2020-the-beac-reveals

Cemac: The price index of agricultural products was spurred by three products in Q3-2020, the BEAC reveals

covid-19-societe-generale-cameroon-and-the-eib-set-xaf10-bln-credit-line-to-support-local-smes

Covid-19: Société Générale Cameroon and the EIB set XAF10 bln credit line to support local SMEs

cemac-commission-raised-xaf2-492-bln-for-integrating-projects-during-the-paris-investors-roundtable

CEMAC commission raised XAF2,492 bln for integrating projects during the Paris investors roundtable

cameroon-seeks-investors-for-the-construction-of-a-405-ha-agro-industrial-technology-park-in-ouassa-baboute

Cameroon seeks investors for the construction of a 405-ha agro-industrial technology park in Ouassa Babouté

scb-cameroon-moves-to-dismantle-neo-industry-s-cocoa-processing-plant-in-kekem-following-loan-repayment-issues

SCB Cameroon moves to dismantle Neo Industry’s cocoa processing plant in Kekem following loan-repayment issues

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev