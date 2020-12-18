Cameroon: Bertrand Tognia appointed MD of Commercial Bank-Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Commercial Bank-Cameroon (CBC) informs that it recently appointed Cameroonian Bertrand Tognia as the new managing director of the brokerage firm CBC Bourse SA established in January 2020.

The new managing director was appointed after the decision N02020-07 from COSUMAF (financial market regular in the CEMAC region) and the approval, by CBC’s administrative board, of the resignation of CBC Bourse SA’s former managing director Jean Élise Emmanuel Gouater, who was previously deputy MD of CBC.

In the Central African brokerage market, CBC Bourse SA will compete with Upeline Securities Central Africa (Usca), Afriland Bourse & Investiment and Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS).

In 2019, Commercial Bank-Cameroon recorded a net profit of XAF2.5 billion. This was up by XAF1 billion compared to the bank’s net profit of XAF1.5 billion in 2017.

According to the bank, with such a result, the administrative board can be convened to authorize an increase by nearly XAF4.5 billion of the capital (from XAF12 billion to XAF16.5 billion).

