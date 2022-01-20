logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 January 2022 -
Finance

CEMAC: Repo-facilitated interbank borrowings almost doubled YoY in 2021

CEMAC: Repo-facilitated interbank borrowings almost doubled YoY in 2021
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:32

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2021, the volume of interbank borrowings through the repo agreement rose by almost 100% in the CEMAC, a recent report by the central bank BEAC revealed. According to the report, XAF833.7 billion was borrowed through that mechanism in 2021, against XAF418.4 billion in 2020. 

The repo mechanism appears then as a catalyst of transactions on the secondary public securities market which are deemed not dynamic on the CEMAC region because of the low volume of public securities exchanged on the market (officially, 80% of the public securities are still held by the banks that bought them in the primary market where they act as primary dealers). 

The reason the repo mechanism is so successful in facilitating interbank borrowings is that it guarantees a successful conclusion of transactions. Indeed, according to BEAC experts, the repo mechanism is an interbank funding method consisting of an exchange of securities against cash for a set period. In the framework of the mechanisms, the parties sign a framework agreement according to which the lender will automatically become the owner of the securities deposited as collateral if the borrower does not pay before the deadline.

“There is no need to go to courts to obtain a transfer of ownership,”  explained Aboubakar Salao (a member of the BEAC audit commission) in September 2018 during a seminar organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on the challenges and opportunities in the Central African capital market.

According to BEAC data, the introduction of the repo mechanism in the interbank borrowing scheme in the CEMAC region, in 2014, boosted interbank transactions by about 300% in 2019. 

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: Repo-facilitated interbank borrowings almost doubled YoY in 2021

cemac-repo-facilitated-interbank-borrowings-almost-doubled-yoy-in-2021
In 2021, the volume of interbank borrowings through the repo agreement rose by almost 100% in the CEMAC, a recent report by the central bank BEAC...

Cameroon: Customs administration cease recourse to external parties for implementation of goods’ geolocation service Nexus+

cameroon-customs-administration-cease-recourse-to-external-parties-for-implementation-of-goods-geolocation-service-nexus
On January 18, 2022, Cameroonian customs authorities issued a release concerning rumors that claim the social rights of some twenty private agents have...

Telecoms: CAMTEL draws closer to the official launch of its mobile service

telecoms-camtel-draws-closer-to-the-official-launch-of-its-mobile-service
Incumbent operator CAMTEL recently launched “Blue” sim cards for its mobile subscribers five months after the creation of its new commercial brand...

Cameroon: State real estate corporation SIC loses XAF500 mln annually by paying VAT from its equity

cameroon-state-real-estate-corporation-sic-loses-xaf500-mln-annually-by-paying-vat-from-its-equity
Every year, Cameroon Real Estate Corporation (SIC) loses money because it fails to add VAT taxes to the rent collected from clients. This is the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun