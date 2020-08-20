logoBC
20 August 2020
CEMAC countries raised XAF141.3 bln on the BEAC security market in May 2020, up by XAF17.9 bln MoM

(Business in Cameroon) - In May 2020, CEMAC countries raised a total of XAF141.3 billion on the public securities market of the central bank BEAC, the May 2020 bulletin reveals.

This volume is up by XAF17.9 billion compared with what the six countries raised a month earlier (April 2020). That month, they raised XAF135.6 billion by issuing fungible Treasury bills (T-bills) mostly.  

As has been the case since the creation of the market in 2011, Cameroon dominated it by raising XAF60 billion via the issuance of two 5 and 10-year T-bonds. These issuances were part of a large program aimed at raising XAF220 billion for investment projects.  

BRM

