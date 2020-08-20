Golar LNG Ltd records outstanding EBITDA in Q1-2020 thanks to Hili Episeyo’s “strong performance” (SNH)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, Golar LNG Ltd (one of the operators of the floating LNG plant, Hili Episeyo, operating in Kribi) recorded an EBITDA of $76.2 million (XAF42.24 billion). According to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation SNH (partner in the Kribi project), which revealed the information in a recent note, these earnings were boosted by “Hili Episeyo’s strong performances” during the period.

During the period under review, Golar LNG Ltd’s operating income rose to $122.6 million (XAF67.96 billion).

Let’s note that in Cameroon, gas production shot up in May 2018, after the installation of a floating LNG offshore Kribi. This launch helped Cameroon join the small circle of gas-exporting countries. The floating LNG Hili Episeyo (operated by SNH, Golar, Perenco, and the association Sanaga-Sud) produces 1.2 million tons of liquefied gas yearly for exportation as well as 30,000 tons of domestic gas for Cameroonian households and 5,000 barrels of condensate daily.

Sylvain Andzongo