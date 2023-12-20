Cameroon urges 177 businesses to clear tax arrears by Dec 22, aiming to exceed annual revenue goal

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze issued a statement last December 12, urging 177 companies operating in the country to bring their tax payments up to date within the next 10 days. Concerned businesses are required to "urgently contact their respective tax centers for the settlement of their tax arrears by no later than December 22, 2023."

These include companies affiliated with the Directorate of Large Enterprises, the Regional Tax Center of Center 1 and 2, the Regional Tax Centers of Littoral Exterior, South, East, Exterior Center, Southwest, and others. The list includes Cameroon Forest Company (CFC), Cameroon Forest Agency, Financial and Savings Development Company, Yuan Dong Congo BZV SARL, Wood Processing Company, Central Africa Investment Corp, and others.

The tax authorities aim to generate additional tax revenue just days before the end of the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from January 1 to December 31. They want to achieve the annual collection target of over CFA2,800 billion, as outlined in FY2023 Finance Act. In Q1 2023, the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI) had already mobilized total revenues of CFA818.5 billion against a target of CFA761.5 billion, achieving a collection rate of 107.5%.

Also, as part of an initiative to clean up the taxpayer roster, the Finance Minister provides companies that have not submitted any tax declaration or engaged in any activity over the last four fiscal years and wish to permanently cease their activities with the option to be exempted from tax audits. These companies can also benefit from the automatic cancellation of penalties for failure to file declarations and pay taxes for non-prescribed fiscal years. To qualify, these taxpayers must submit a declaration of definitive cessation of activities to the DGI or their affiliated tax center by no later than December 31, 2023.