logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 January 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon’s second treasury bills issuance on BEAC’s debt market successful but….

Cameroon’s second treasury bills issuance on BEAC’s debt market successful but….
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 21 January 2020 14:21

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 15, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury successfully concluded its 2nd fundraising operation, for the current year, on the BEAC’s debt market. In detail, it succeeded in mobilizing the XAF10 billion it needed from investors but the latter have been more demanding this time.

According to an official release, the weighted average interest rate (WAIR) for this operation - oversubscribed at 165% - was 2.7%. For the first operation on January 8, 2020, the interest rate was 2.1%.

This increase in the weighted average interest rate can be explained by the nature of the securities auctioned. Indeed, for the operation, the Cameroonian public treasury put 52-week fungible Treasury bills for auction. The maturity period of the securities is thus more than that of the 26-week maturity of the securities offered for auction on January 8, 2020. The doubling of the maturity period could be one of the factors that increased the interest rate requested by investors.

BRM

back to top

State-owned companies employ more than 40,000 people in Cameroon

state-owned-companies-employ-more-than-40-000-people-in-cameroon
According to a study just published by the Technical Commission put in place for the rehabilitation of companies in the Public and Para public Sector...

Cameroon’s second treasury bills issuance on BEAC’s debt market successful but….

cameroon-s-second-treasury-bills-issuance-on-beac-s-debt-market-successful-but
On January 15, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury successfully concluded its 2nd fundraising operation, for the current year, on the BEAC’s debt...

Cameroon issues prescriptions to combat over-invoicing during state purchase of goods and services

cameroon-issues-prescriptions-to-combat-over-invoicing-during-state-purchase-of-goods-and-services
This year, the purchase of goods and services by the State, decentralized local authorities and public entities will have to be made exclusively on the...

Camwater introduces a XAF5 mln fine against agents who validate connection request of clients without tax identification numbers

camwater-introduces-a-xaf5-mln-fine-against-agents-who-validate-connection-request-of-clients-without-tax-identification-numbers
The agents of Camwater, the public water utility company, expose themselves to an individual fine of XAF5 million per connection or subscription operation...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC