Cameroon’s second treasury bills issuance on BEAC’s debt market successful but….

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 15, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury successfully concluded its 2nd fundraising operation, for the current year, on the BEAC’s debt market. In detail, it succeeded in mobilizing the XAF10 billion it needed from investors but the latter have been more demanding this time.

According to an official release, the weighted average interest rate (WAIR) for this operation - oversubscribed at 165% - was 2.7%. For the first operation on January 8, 2020, the interest rate was 2.1%.

This increase in the weighted average interest rate can be explained by the nature of the securities auctioned. Indeed, for the operation, the Cameroonian public treasury put 52-week fungible Treasury bills for auction. The maturity period of the securities is thus more than that of the 26-week maturity of the securities offered for auction on January 8, 2020. The doubling of the maturity period could be one of the factors that increased the interest rate requested by investors.

BRM