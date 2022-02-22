Cameroon: London-based Finafrik enters Maviance’s shareholding

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian fintech Maviance, the owner of the digital payment platform Smobilpay, recently increased its capital by XAF140 million, to XAF1.15 billion. According to a legal announcement published on February 18, 2022, the additional capital was contributed by Finafrik Ltd, a London-based IT company. This means that Finafrik Ltd now controls 12.2% of Maviance.

In May 2021, Maviance PLC successfully closed a $3 million (about XAF1.6 billion) fundraising round with MFS Africa, a pan-African fintech operating the largest digital payments hub on the African continent. MFS Africa has become a "strategic investor" in Maviance, enabling the Cameroonian fintech to finance its expansion into other CEMAC countries and increase its footprint in Cameroon.

According to its promoters, Maviance serves over 500,000 unique customers monthly and connects key service providers, payment providers, financial institutions, and mobile money operators to its digital financial services platform.

Since January 2021, Nkwenti Leslie Azong-Wara has served as CEO, a mechanical engineer with a background in Siemens A.G. He replaced Njinyam Setven Ngwa for a three-year term.

