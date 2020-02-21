logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 February 2020 -
Finance

Gabon and Safacam’s bonds get listed on the BVMAC

Gabon and Safacam’s bonds get listed on the BVMAC
  • Comments   -   Friday, 21 February 2020 10:59

(Business in Cameroon) - Today, Feb 21, two bonds issued in the Central African region last year were listed on the Unified Stock Exchange of Central Africa (BVMAC), the stock exchange announces.  

The first is Gabon’s 2019-2024 bond, with an interest rate of 6.25% thanks to which the country raised XAF126 billion in Q4-2019. Initially set at XAF100 billion, the envelope requested by Gabon was revised upwards following authorization by the financial market regulator, after investors oversubscribed to that bond.

The second bond listed is that of Société Africaine Forestière et Agricole du Cameroun (Safacam) in Cameroon. Though this operation was conducted discreetly, Business in Cameroon learned from sources close to the Central African Unified Stock Exchange that it was arranged in late 2019 by Sogebourse, the brokerage firm of Société Générale Cameroon.

According to our sources, Safacam, an agro-industrial unit that produces palm oil and rubber in the Littoral region of Cameroon, raised XAF2 billion during the operation.

The arrival of these two bonds on the BVMAC now allows their holders to trade on the secondary market of the Unified Stock Exchange of the Central African region.

BRM

back to top

Gabon and Safacam’s bonds get listed on the BVMAC

gabon-and-safacam-s-bonds-get-listed-on-the-bvmac
Today, Feb 21, two bonds issued in the Central African region last year were listed on the Unified Stock Exchange of Central Africa (BVMAC), the stock...

Coronavirus : Cameroon provides XAF50 mln to support its citizens quarantined in Wuhan

coronavirus-cameroon-provides-xaf50-mln-to-support-its-citizens-quarantined-in-wuhan
To support Cameroonians quarantined in Wuhan, Cameroon instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide XAF50 million to its embassy in Beijing for...

Cameroon welcomes a 2-week IMF technical assistance mission

cameroon-welcomes-a-2-week-imf-technical-assistance-mission
Currently, a technical assistance mission of the IMF is visiting Cameroon. Led by Jean Luc Helis, the mission will assess, for two weeks, Cameroon's...

Higher education : 10,000 Cameroonians are pursuing graduate studies in France

higher-education-10-000-cameroonians-are-pursuing-graduate-studies-in-france
Currently, 10,000 Cameroonians are pursuing graduate studies in France. This was revealed by French officials during the signature cooperation agreement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »