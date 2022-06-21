afriland-first-bank-faces-financial-wrongdoing-accusations-in-dr-congo

(Business in Cameroon) - Afriland First Bank, a bank holding company under Swiss law, founded and controlled by the Cameroonian billionaire Paul Kammogne Fokam, has been facing accusations of financial malpractices in DR Congo for at least a year now. The bank’s majority shareholder accuses the former managing director, who has since died in unclear circumstances, of financial malpractice. The minority shareholders, on the other hand, accused the bank of collecting “undue" dividends and robbing the credit institution through technical assistance contracts. Today, the conflict has taken on a political and legal dimension. Business in Cameroon looks into the case.

Since June 20, 2022, the DRC subsidiary of Afriland First Group (AFG) has been placed under the management of a provisional administration committee. This followed a "notice to the public" published on the same day by the Governor of the Central Bank of Congo (BCC), Marie-France Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi.

The document signed by this Congolese economist, who is well known in Cameroon for having served as the IMF's resident representative, immediately appointed the seven members who make up the provisional management committee of this credit institution, of which AFG holds 95.6% of the capital.

The decision comes just a few days after the Congolese Council of Ministers held on June 3, 2022. During this meeting, the Minister of Finance, Nicolas Kazadi, also chairman of the Financial Stability Committee, stressed "the urgent need for an orderly resolution of the current difficulties noted in Afriland DR Congo, in the strict and exclusive application of the banking law by the central bank of Congo.”

The shady game of the Congolese state

Although Afriland First Group agreed on placing its Congolese subsidiary under provisional management, the banking group revealed that BCC has not always played fair in the dispute. "Since July 1, 2021, the shareholders (specifically the group of majority shareholders, ed) and directors no longer have any control over the bank. The bank was since entirely in the hands of the former CEO, Patrick Kafindo Zongwe (his name appears in some documents as a minority shareholder of the bank, ed), assisted by the close mission of the central bank of Congo. The shareholders (mainly the group of majority shareholders, ed) have several times denounced and alerted the relevant authorities on this situation which, “by nature, opened the way to all abuses, to the detriment of the general interest.”

In a June 3, 2022, statement, Afriland First Group informed that “the decisions of the Board of Directors of January 21, 2022, on the reorganization of the bank and appointments of leaders, yet recorded by the Central Bank of Congo, are suspended to the surprise of the Council of State of the Republic. This situation paralyzes the bank, which no longer has management and control bodies -for several months (...)- thus giving free control to the former MD and his supporters.”

Indications of financial malpractice

For now, neither AFG officials nor the Congolese monetary authorities have given details on the real reasons that generated the crisis. As of June 30, 2021, the bank enjoyed "an excellent financial situation, with basic equity of $48.4 million (more than CFA30 billion), and respected all prudential ratios," the statement read. The crisis got worse from July 1. 2021. “When alerted by the auditor of possible financial malpractice with evidence, the Chairman of the Board of Directors suspended the CEO (who was then the Cameroonian Souaibou Abary, ed) for further review, per the statutory provisions.”

But the Central Bank of Congo vetoed this decision and Souaibou Abary resumed his position the following day. BCC has instead withdrawn the approval of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afriland First Bank RD Congo. In the meantime, the Board of Directors of January 2022 took place and a new management team was appointed. However, these appointments and other decisions, which had been approved by the Central Bank of Congo, were subsequently invalidated by the Congolese Council of State.

Later on, Souaibou Abary died in unclear circumstances that seem to be “criminal” according to the collective of the bank’s minority shareholders. Following that tragedy, the former Deputy MD became the bank’s acting CEO.

A controversial legal battle

As acting CEO, Patrick Kafindo Zongwe, who is accused by Afriland First Group of waging "an administrative and politico-judicial war," asked the Kinshasa commercial court to appoint a provisional administrator on April 13, 2022. The provisional manager was supposed to temporarily manage the bank and proceed with an evaluation of the shareholders' capital, the appointment of a general manager, new directors, and the replacement of a deceased partner. But, although the Court had considered the request of the acting CEO admissible, during its hearing on April 22, 2022, it instead directly appointed two "ad hoc administrators" in the persons of Ide Bopilo Walo and Foko Lumengu.

Appointed for six months, the two ad hoc administrators have the following duties: audit the management, accounts, and assets of the bank; evaluate the debts and claims; convene an extraordinary general meeting to prepare the takeover of the bank by the managers who will be designated by the shareholders. But, against all expectations, Patrick Kafindo Zongwe, on April 29, 2022, appealed the decision and asked for its cancelation, on the one hand, and the appointment of new representatives of the bank, on the other hand.

In response, the court granted the request and appointed new representatives to head Afriland First Bank DR Congo. Subsequently, Ide Bopilo Walo, the ad hoc administrator appointed in the first place by the court, referred the matter to the same court which, on May 3, 2022, admitted to having been misled by Patrick Kafindo Zongwe. The latter was therefore denied the right to act on behalf of the bank, while the status of the two ad hoc administrators was confirmed. However, the June 20 decision (to put the bank under provisional management, ed) once again divests these two ad hoc managers of all their powers to manage the bank, before the end of their six-month mandate. This situation could well lead to a new twist in the matter.

Afriland First Group accused of despoiling its Congolese subsidiary

For Afriland First Group, one of the main instigators of the crisis is Patrick Kafindo Zongwe. In a memo sent on June 3, 2022, to the governor of the central bank of Congo, Patrick Kafindo Zongwe revealed several grievances made to Afriland First Group and its promoter, the Cameroonian Paul K. Fokam. Patrick formed a collective of minority shareholders with three other shareholders (including the wife of the late CEO Souaibou Abary).

First, the boss of Afriland First Group is accused of using technical assistance contracts signed between Afriland First Bank DR Congo and companies affiliated with its parent company (including Afriland First Group Management), as a "tool for the illicit enrichment of Paul K. Fokam.” The collective of minority shareholders cited two contracts still valid, signed in 2009 and 2015, and which allow Afriland First Group Management to receive as remuneration, respectively 10% and at least 2% of turnover (not profit) achieved annually by the Congolese subsidiary of the holding.

The collective claimed that “this technique of illegal enrichment has caused the bank to lose about $15 million (nearly CFA95 billion), excluding the effects of taxation..."

“The payments are even made in the form of installments, even before the achievement of the annual turnover excluding taxes (the payment invoices of March and December 2019 were exposed as evidence, ed),” the minority shareholders said.

Furthermore, the majority shareholder of Afriland First Bank DR Congo is accused of "collecting undue dividends" between 2009 and 2018, insofar as he had not "until then paid up his share of the capital subscribed in 2009, at the time of the capital increase in cash".

Finally, to prove that the promoter of Afriland First Group is accustomed to conflicts, the minority shareholders mentioned his once tense relationship with the regulator of the banking sector in Central Africa (Cobac). They also mentioned his suspension in 2019 from the post of chairman of the board of directors of his insurance company, as well as his recent exit from E. Guinea, which led to the transfer of his assets in CCEI Bank Equatorial Guinea to the state,

The situation suggests that Paul Kammogne Fokam's banking company is going through a turbulent period. In less than two years, the banking group has exited one of its subsidiaries (CCEI Bank Equatorial Guinea) and started the liquidation process of another (Afriland First Bank Uganda).

In Uganda, the group justified the liquidation process, after only two years of activities, by its strategic orientations. In Equatorial Guinea, the sale of assets worth CFA30 billion was the result of a breach of trust with President Obiang Nguéma Mbasogo, who had noted a lack of "transparency in transfers between CCEI Bank and the Cameroonian subsidiary.”

Brice R. Mbodiam