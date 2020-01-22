logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 January 2020 -
Finance

CEMAC : Credit institutions accused of voluntarily lengthening the execution of client’s foreign-exchange transaction requests

CEMAC : Credit institutions accused of voluntarily lengthening the execution of client’s foreign-exchange transaction requests
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 January 2020 11:35

(Business in Cameroon) - It has come to my attention that excessive and sometimes unrelated documentation is required from your customers for the settlement of foreign exchange transactions.” This is the main observation made by Abbas Mahamat Tolli (photo), the Governor of the Central Bank (BEAC) in a circular signed last December 9, for the attention of the CEOs of banks operating within the CEMAC region.  

According to the governor, this practice lengthens the execution time of bank customers' operations and consequently deteriorates indicators assessing the zone’s business climate.  

With regard to the specific cases of the settlement of imports of goods and services, Abbas Mahamat Tolli indicates that the documents of discharge must be required afterward, in accordance with Instruction No 007/GR/2019 specifying the conditions and procedures for the declaration, domiciliation and settlement of imports of goods and services.

Moreover, Article 6 of Regulation 02/Cemac/Umac/CM of 21 December 2018 on the regulation of foreign exchange in CEMAC provides for the freedom of transfers, payments, and settlements of current transactions abroad, subject to the justification of the origin of funds and the presentation of documents required by the foreign exchange regulations,” the governor said.

Consequently, the official concludes, with the exception of current transactions for which foreign exchange regulations require a prior declaration (in the case of the transfer of factor income, section of the aforementioned Regulations) to be made to the Central Bank, no prior authorization for the transfer of funds should be sought from the minister in charge of currency and credit for the execution of a payment order.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

CEMAC : Credit institutions accused of voluntarily lengthening the execution of client’s foreign-exchange transaction requests

cemac-credit-institutions-accused-of-voluntarily-lengthening-the-execution-of-client-s-foreign-exchange-transaction-requests
“It has come to my attention that excessive and sometimes unrelated documentation is required from your customers for the settlement of foreign exchange...

Cameroon: Ministry of Finance authorized to sign financing agreement with the EIB for the country's participation in ATI

cameroon-ministry-of-finance-authorized-to-sign-financing-agreement-with-the-eib-for-the-country-s-participation-in-ati
On January 9, President Paul Biya signed a decree authorizing the Minister of Economy to sign a €11.37 million (close to XAF7.4 billion) financing...

State-owned companies employ more than 40,000 people in Cameroon

state-owned-companies-employ-more-than-40-000-people-in-cameroon
According to a study just published by the Technical Commission put in place for the rehabilitation of companies in the Public and Para public Sector...

Cameroon’s second treasury bills issuance on BEAC’s debt market successful but….

cameroon-s-second-treasury-bills-issuance-on-beac-s-debt-market-successful-but
On January 15, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury successfully concluded its 2nd fundraising operation, for the current year, on the BEAC’s debt...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC