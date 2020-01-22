logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 January 2020 -
Finance

Attracted by about XAF4,000 bln of savings, Cameroon plans to be more active on the local financial market than in foreign markets

Attracted by about XAF4,000 bln of savings, Cameroon plans to be more active on the local financial market than in foreign markets
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 January 2020 14:51

(Business in Cameroon) - After the experience of the Eurobond in 2015, which enabled the Cameroonian Treasury to raise an envelope of XAF375 billion (for an expressed need of XAF750 billion), at an interest rate of nearly 10%, Cameroon will not try to mobilize financial resources on the international capital market anytime soon.

This is at least what emerged from the presentation made on 21 January 2020 in Yaounde, by Samuel Tela, Director of the Treasury at the General Directorate of the Treasury of the Ministry of Finance. He was speaking at the annual conference of heads of central and decentralized services of the Ministry of Economy.

In view of the importance of liquidity in the money market, which since the end of 2018 has fluctuated between XAF950 and 1,100 billion, and the volume of national savings (about XAF4,000 billion), the State will be able to raise more and more resources on the local market for several years,” he said.

According to the official, “the main advantage of the local market is that the debt is denominated in local currency XAF, and therefore does not present any exchange rate risk as is the case with foreign debt denominated in foreign currency. Even if the parity is fixed (as between the CFA and the Euro, editor's note), it (the debt) could be subject to adjustment in the medium or long term,” Samuel Tela says.

At the same time, he explains, on the international capital market, “investors' perception of risk on emerging countries makes borrowings more expensive. By incorporating the other additional costs associated with this type of transaction, notably agents' commissions, the difference between exit rates for non-concessional international borrowing and domestic borrowing is small. For certain maturities, these interest rates are more favorable on domestic markets.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Attracted by about XAF4,000 bln of savings, Cameroon plans to be more active on the local financial market than in foreign markets

attracted-by-about-xaf4-000-bln-of-savings-cameroon-plans-to-be-more-active-on-the-local-financial-market-than-in-foreign-markets
After the experience of the Eurobond in 2015, which enabled the Cameroonian Treasury to raise an envelope of XAF375 billion (for an expressed need of...

SABC initiates its departure from Euronext Paris to comply with Cameroonian rules

sabc-initiates-its-departure-from-euronext-paris-to-comply-with-cameroonian-rules
Brasseries et glacières Internationales (BGI), the largest shareholder of brewery group Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), wants to buy...

MTN Cameroon announced to change CEO by late March 2020

mtn-cameroon-announced-to-change-ceo-by-late-march-2020
“MTN Cameroon’s CEO, Hendrik Kasteel, will be leaving MTN at the end of March, due to personal reasons. He will serve out his notice over the next two...

Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon drawn in Group D along with Côte d'Ivoire

qatar-2022-qualifiers-cameroon-drawn-in-group-d-along-with-cote-d-ivoire
On January 21, 2020, in Cairo, Egypt, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the draw for African countries in the framework of the qualifiers...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC