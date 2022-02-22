CEMAC: money market strained by Cameroon’s asset repatriation plan

(Business in Cameroon) - The bid-to-cover ratios recorded by Cameroon for the public securities it issued since January 2022 are far below the usual 200-300% posted a few years ago. "(...) The January and February issues had extremely low bid-to-cover ratios, which are even less than 50% for some issues. I hope this is a cyclical situation,” said Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze on February 17, 2022, in Douala.

The government official made this assertion during a meeting with investors in the central bank BEAC’s public securities market to present the Cameroonian government’s 2022 fund mobilization program. Indeed, in that market, the government plans to raise part of the XAF350 billion authorized by the 2022 finance act.

Minister Louis Paul Motaze is convinced Cameroon will succeed in its fundraising ambitions on the public securities market and even expressed his skepticism concerning the reasons provided to justify the declining attractiveness of Cameroon’s securities on the CEMAC money market.

"My aids (...) gave me some answers [explaining why the attractiveness of Cameroon’s securities is declining]. I think however that those reasons are not relevant. For instance, [they told me it is due to] the imminent repatriation of government’s deposits from commercial banks into the single treasury account as promised in the framework of the new economic and financial program concluded with the IMF. I can assure you that this repatriation will be done gradually without undermining the financial system,” he said.

Despite that assurance from the government official, it is difficult to deny the impact of the single treasury account on commercial banks’ cash flow and their investments in the regional money market. Indeed, in March 2022, public institutions and decentralized local authorities will accelerate the repatriation of their assets from local banks into the single treasury account lodged at the central bank BEAC.

In late August 2020, the Ministry of Finance estimated those assets to be some XAF976 billion (compared to XAF1129 billion in 2017). According to IMF data, XAF150 billion were to be repatriated that year. Also, with the repatriations carried out in 2021 and the acceleration announced for 2022, commercial banks will probably be deprived of a large portion of their client deposits. This will ultimately reduce their operational capabilities in the various markets where they are active.

Cameroon will not be the only country to be impacted. The effects will be felt all through the CEMAC region that has Cameroon as its economic powerhouse. Officially, banks and institutional investors operating from Cameroon provide CEMAC countries with close to 70% of the funds they raise on the central bank’s public securities market.

Brice R. Mbodiam