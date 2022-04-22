logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 April 2022 -
Finance

CEMAC: Outstanding bank loans grew by CFA24 billion (+1.3%) at end-2021

CEMAC: Outstanding bank loans grew by CFA24 billion (+1.3%) at end-2021
  • Comments   -   Friday, 22 April 2022 13:19

(Business in Cameroon) - The outstanding bank loans (loans not repaid by borrowers, ed) within the Cemac region increased by CFA24 billion YoY (+1.3%) at the end of December 2021 to CFA1,938 billion. The figure was reported in the monetary policy report recently published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

The central bank does not explain the reasons for this increase. However, a banker working in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, attributes it to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on companies and other economic operators, as well as the endless delays observed in the payment of government contractors.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: Outstanding bank loans grew by CFA24 billion (+1.3%) at end-2021

cemac-outstanding-bank-loans-grew-by-cfa24-billion-1-3-at-end-2021
The outstanding bank loans (loans not repaid by borrowers, ed) within the Cemac region increased by CFA24 billion YoY (+1.3%) at the end of December 2021...

Yango and the Ministry of Transport have a good go

yango-and-the-ministry-of-transport-have-a-good-go
Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Masséna NGALLÈ BIBÉHÈ honored the Yango International Business Delegation with an audience In the beginning of 2022,...

The first Africa Bamboo and Rattan Congress opens in Cameroon

the-first-africa-bamboo-and-rattan-congress-opens-in-cameroon
The first-ever African Bamboo and Rattan Congress opened on April 20, 2022, in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital. The meeting organized in partnership with...

Drought in Cameroon could reduce livestock production in Q2 2022

drought-in-cameroon-could-reduce-livestock-production-in-q2-2022
Cattle production in Cameroon is expected to drop significantly over the second quarter of 2022. According to the business survey recently published by...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »