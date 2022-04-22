CEMAC: Outstanding bank loans grew by CFA24 billion (+1.3%) at end-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - The outstanding bank loans (loans not repaid by borrowers, ed) within the Cemac region increased by CFA24 billion YoY (+1.3%) at the end of December 2021 to CFA1,938 billion. The figure was reported in the monetary policy report recently published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

The central bank does not explain the reasons for this increase. However, a banker working in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, attributes it to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on companies and other economic operators, as well as the endless delays observed in the payment of government contractors.

BRM