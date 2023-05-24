logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 May 2023 -
Finance

Cameroon launches new fundraising on the Beac market amid the challenging context

Cameroon launches new fundraising on the Beac market amid the challenging context
  • Comments   -   Monday, 22 May 2023 16:12

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury launched a new fundraising operation on the Beac public securities market. This time, and despite the not-so-friendly context, the country expects CFA15 billion through the issuance of 26-week fungible bills (BTAs).

What has been affecting Cameroon in this market, especially since the beginning of this year, is its low-interest rate policy. Indeed, investors are now more profit-oriented while Cameroon still sticks to this approach, which was adopted following the Central Bank’s decision to tighten its monetary policy.

According to our sources, the Treasury and the consortium of arrangers selected for this new fundraising have not yet reached a final agreement on the conditions of this loan, particularly the interest rates. Pressured by the market to raise its rates, Cameroon plans to launch a public offering with multiple interest rates this year. This means that investors can subscribe to both shorter maturities with lower interest rates and longer maturities with much higher interest rates.

back to top

Cocoa farm gate prices experience a decline, after four consecutive increases in two months

cocoa-farm-gate-prices-experience-a-decline-after-four-consecutive-increases-in-two-months
After four consecutive increases since March 24, 2023, despite the rainy season, cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon have dropped for the first time. The...

CEMAC calls on Chad to transfer part of its shares in Cotco to Cameroon

cemac-calls-on-chad-to-transfer-part-of-its-shares-in-cotco-to-cameroon
Last May 15, Daniel Ona Ondo, the President of the CEMAC Commission, signed a decision authorizing the Chadian National Oil Company (SHT) to acquire...

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision

the-2nd-2023-parliamentary-session-will-focus-on-state-budget-revision
The second 2023 parliamentary session is set to commence on June 8 at the National Assembly and Senate, according to statements released by both chambers...

Cameroon to pave nearly 2,000 km of roads in 2024-26

cameroon-to-pave-nearly-2-000-km-of-roads-in-2024-26
The Cameroonian government unveiled plans to extend its asphalted road network over the coming years. The plan, according to the integrated infrastructure...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »