logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 December 2023 -
Finance

Cameron repays CFA95bn debt in a record move on the Beac securities market

Cameron repays CFA95bn debt in a record move on the Beac securities market
  • Comments   -   Friday, 22 December 2023 12:31

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Treasury made a repayment of CFA95 billion on the Beac public securities market over the 72 hours from December 18 to December 20, 2023.

In detail, CFA20 billion covered fungible Treasury bonds (OTAs) issued two years ago and the remaining CFA75 billion covered debt for fungible Treasury bills (BTAs) issued 13 weeks ago. To meet these repayments, which represent the largest volume of borrowed funds reimbursed by the country in a short period, Cameroon secured new loans. Sources within the Ministry of Finance reveal that the country obtained CFA100 billion, while it was seeking CFA120 billion.

“On the repayment of CFA20 billion for the OTAs, there was no pressure since the funds were already available. It was on the repayment of CFA75 billion on the BTAs that the entire amount had to be sourced. It was not easy, but we succeeded," said an authorized source within the ministry, stressing that Cameroon had to accept interest rates exceeding 5.5%, almost double the 3% previously offered on the same category of securities.

back to top

Cameroon to build 3,060 housing units in Olembe to address shortage

cameroon-to-build-3-060-housing-units-in-olembe-to-address-shortage
The Cameroonian government launched the construction of 3,060 new housing units in Olembe, Yaoundé. The foundation stone was laid last December 19 by the...

Cameroon's industrial sector grapples with taxation challenges: Survey reveals concerns and calls for reform

cameroon-s-industrial-sector-grapples-with-taxation-challenges-survey-reveals-concerns-and-calls-for-reform
The recently released industrial sector business climate survey by the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development (Minepat) shows that 81% of...

Cameron repays CFA95bn debt in a record move on the Beac securities market

cameron-repays-cfa95bn-debt-in-a-record-move-on-the-beac-securities-market
Cameroon’s Treasury made a repayment of CFA95 billion on the Beac public securities market over the 72 hours from December 18 to December 20, 2023. In...

Cameroon initiates Mbalam iron ore mine construction amidst funding uncertainty

cameroon-initiates-mbalam-iron-ore-mine-construction-amidst-funding-uncertainty
Acting Minister of Mines, Fuh Calistus Gentry (pictured), is set to preside over a ceremony on December 22, 2023, to launch the construction of the mine...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »