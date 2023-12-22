cameron-repays-cfa95bn-debt-in-a-record-move-on-the-beac-securities-market

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Treasury made a repayment of CFA95 billion on the Beac public securities market over the 72 hours from December 18 to December 20, 2023.

In detail, CFA20 billion covered fungible Treasury bonds (OTAs) issued two years ago and the remaining CFA75 billion covered debt for fungible Treasury bills (BTAs) issued 13 weeks ago. To meet these repayments, which represent the largest volume of borrowed funds reimbursed by the country in a short period, Cameroon secured new loans. Sources within the Ministry of Finance reveal that the country obtained CFA100 billion, while it was seeking CFA120 billion.

“On the repayment of CFA20 billion for the OTAs, there was no pressure since the funds were already available. It was on the repayment of CFA75 billion on the BTAs that the entire amount had to be sourced. It was not easy, but we succeeded," said an authorized source within the ministry, stressing that Cameroon had to accept interest rates exceeding 5.5%, almost double the 3% previously offered on the same category of securities.