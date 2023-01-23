Afriland, BGFI team up on projects in the Cemac region

(Business in Cameroon) - Afriland First Group, parent company of Afriland First Bank, signed last January 20 in Douala, a partnership deal with BGFI Holding Corporation, parent company of BGFIBank.

The two banking groups are partnering to develop mutual opportunities for projects, international trade and shared research, we learned from the official statement issued after the agreement was signed. The partnership goes beyond banking transactions, the statement says. Indeed, in addition to the financial packages they can set up together, the partnership between the two banking groups established a framework for optimizing human resources.

"Through this rapprochement, we intend, with our partner Afriland First Group, to pool our expertise and share our productivity gains, in order to improve our common offer to this now enlarged market," said Henri-Claude Oyima, CEO of BGFI Holding Corporation.

Joseph Toubi, Executive Vice President of Afriland First Group, said, for his part, that “since its inception, Afriland First Group has maintained friendly relations with institutions from various backgrounds: development partners, public and private investors, regulatory authorities and others. Today's event is part of the same perspective, that of going further together to serve our continent and enable it to gain a significant share in the distribution of global resources”.

Let’s note that the new partnership between Afriland and BGFI could help boost the share of nationals in the financing of major projects in the Cemac region.

