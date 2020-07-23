logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 July 2020 -
Finance

CEMAC: BEAC plans to buyback XAF600 bln of members’ debt

CEMAC: BEAC plans to buyback XAF600 bln of members’ debt
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 23 July 2020 11:41

(Business in Cameroon) - During its July 22 videoconference presided by Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the BEAC’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) authorized a punctual targeted bond buyback program aimed at purchasing (on the secondary debt market) public securities issued by CEMAC countries.  

According to the committee, this program falls within the framework of the complementary and exceptional monetary policies proposed by the BEAC’s management to help CEMAC countries deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus health crisis.

Public securities are certificates of indebtedness issued by countries to those who lend them money. Each of these certificates has a deadline (maturity period) at the end of which the borrowing country starts paying its debt. Nevertheless, when the holder of the certificate needs cash, he/she can sell it to someone who can wait for that deadline. This decision by the MPC, which is somehow a way to buyback member countries’ debts and get paid later, thus authorizes the BEAC to buy the securities from holders who currently need money due notably to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Overall, the volume of securities to be repurchased is capped at XAF600 billion and the maximum maturity period of public securities to be considered is 10 years. In short, securities that would mature after the coming ten years are not considered in this operation.

For the time being, there is no indication of when this program would be launched, but it is set to last six months, extensible by additional six months depending on the needs and the 2021 economic outlook.

During its lifetime, the program will make public securities attractive since investors are assured that they would sell their assets to the BEAC when they have one-off cash needs. It should also relax financing conditions for countries, which are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To benefit from the program, public treasuries are invited to revise their provisional timetable in collaboration with the primary dealers of their respective networks. These revisions must be the latest finance bills adopted by each country and budget support plans in the framework of economic and financial programs with the IMF, the committee informs.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

CEMAC: BEAC plans to buyback XAF600 bln of members’ debt

cemac-beac-plans-to-buyback-xaf600-bln-of-members-debt
During its July 22 videoconference presided by Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the BEAC’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) authorized a punctual targeted bond buyback...

In Q1-2020, Cameroon imported XAF190 bln worth of products it could produce locally (MINFI)

in-q1-2020-cameroon-imported-xaf190-bln-worth-of-products-it-could-produce-locally-minfi
In Q1-2020, Cameroon spent XAF190.6 billion to import 1,089,801 tons of goods it could have produced locally, the Ministry of Finance informs. The...

Ecobank Cameroon seeks firm to elaborate its risk map

ecobank-cameroon-seeks-firm-to-elaborate-its-risk-map
Ecobank recently launched a tender process to select a firm that will create the risk map of its operations per articles 87 and 88 of the rules laid out...

Cameroon authorizes the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice to build up reserves

cameroon-authorizes-the-duty-free-importation-of-200-000-tons-of-rice-to-build-up-reserves
To build its rice reserve and cover the national demand for the rest of 2020, Cameroon has authorized the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon imported a “record, hitherto unheard of” 803,505 tons of rice in 2019

Cameroon: the 2nd phase of the E-procurement project is yet to be launched, due to misunderstanding of local procedures

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients

MTN Cameroon’s “Mobile Money Corp,” increases its share capital 16-fold

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

cameroon-activity-drop-in-the-forestry-sector-will-worsen-the-minepat-projects

Cameroon : activity drop in the forestry sector will worsen, the Minepat projects

camair-co-auditor-okalla-ahanda-associes-confirm-a-possible-dissolution-due-to-continued-deterioration-of-the-financial-situation

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

phase-ii-of-yaounde-douala-highway-nganou-djoumessi-takes-measures-to-avoid-deadline-slippages

Phase II of Yaoundé-Douala highway: Nganou Djoumessi takes measures to avoid deadline slippages

covid-19-is-an-opportunity-to-review-trade-strategy-minister-magloire-mbarga-atangana-says

Covid-19 is an opportunity to review trade strategy, Minister Magloire Mbarga Atangana says

du-yin-general-manager-of-huawei-cameroon-to-help-cameroon-to-train-as-many-ict-talents-as-possible

Du Yin, General Manager of Huawei Cameroon : “To help Cameroon to train as many ICT talents as possible”

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon : Towards a war between the ports of Douala-Bonabéri and that of Kribi?

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

next
prev