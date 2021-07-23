logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 July 2021 -
Finance

BVMAC: “La Régionale” shares close the fifth trading day at XAF42,000

BVMAC: “La Régionale” shares close the fifth trading day at XAF42,000
  • Comments   -   Friday, 23 July 2021 13:57

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 21, 2021, five days after its first trading day on the equities segment of the Central African Stock exchange BVMAC, the “La Régionale” shares were still trading at XAF42,000. This price is the same quoted for its first trading day on July 16, 2021. Indeed, on July 16, 2021, 20  “La Régionale” shares were transacted on the segment at an overall amount of XAF840,000, marking the trading debut of that share on the BVMAC.   

“The launch of trading transactions involving the shares issued by La Régionale marks the entrance of the first financial company into the BVMAC. It also increases the number of listed companies to five and boosts the capitalization of our stock market,” indicated Jean-Claude Ngbwa, Managing Director of the BVMAC, during the listing of  “La Régionale” shares on the market. Indeed, with the listing of la Régionale, the BVMAC market capitalization is now XAF909 billion, representing close to 1.8% of the CEMAC region’s GDP.

This listing follows an IPO organized by La Régionale to increase its capital and become a Universal bank. The financial institution created, in 1993, by Reverend Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath, raised XAF2.58 billion out of the XAF8.23 billion it was sourcing. Most of those funds were contributed by Cameroonian investors. Despite this slight setback, the institution announced that it will continue on its universal banking plan. It also announced that in late July 2021, it would submit its documents to competent monetary authorities.

Chamberline Moko

back to top

Public finance: Cameroon organizes its first-ever mid-term budget execution conference

public-finance-cameroon-organizes-its-first-ever-mid-term-budget-execution-conference
On July 21, 2021, in Yaoundé, the Ministry of Finance organized a budget conference to review the execution of the 2021 budget. This conference aims to...

Cameroon to organize an investors roundtable in Sep 2021 to fund the construction of 291 km of railroad

cameroon-to-organize-an-investors-roundtable-in-sep-2021-to-fund-the-construction-of-291-km-of-railroad
Cameroon is currently planning an investors roundtable to source financing for the construction of chemin de fer Edéa-Kribi-Campo (184.5 Km), and...

Cameroon moves to relaunch the construction of 55 steel bridges in the 10 regions

cameroon-moves-to-relaunch-the-construction-of-55-steel-bridges-in-the-10-regions
Minister of Public Works (MINTP) Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (photo) presided, on July 21, 2021, a videoconference aimed at reviving the project of building...

Swiss perfume company Firmenich commits to sharing profit generated from Cameroonian genetic resources

swiss-perfume-company-firmenich-commits-to-sharing-profit-generated-from-cameroonian-genetic-resources
The Swiss perfume and taste company will soon launch research works for the exploitation and commercialization of two plants located in Pimbo, Sanaga...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »