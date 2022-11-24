logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 November 2022 -
Finance

The Beac governor has a negative view of cryptocurrencies

The Beac governor has a negative view of cryptocurrencies
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 November 2022 14:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The governor of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) still has a negative view of cryptocurrencies despite their popularity in the community. During a press conference following the first extraordinary session of the Beac Monetary Policy Committee of 2022, held on November 18, 2022, in Ndjamena, the Chadian capital, the governor strongly advised people against investing in cryptocurrencies.

"Beac's way is to advise citizens against investing in these speculative assets because they are very risky. The Bitcoin, for example, has lost more than 70% of its value since the beginning of 2022," said Abbas Mahamat Tolli (pictured). He recalled that cryptocurrencies are not officially recognized in the Cemac and thus reiterated Beac’s opposition to the adoption of cryptos in the Central African Republic. “I want to make clear that for all countries in the Cemac zone, the only currency is the CFA franc," he said.

The Governor made these comments a few weeks after the new regulation governing the common Cemac financial market was issued. The document uses the terms “digital assets” and “digital tokens” and defines a token as “any intangible (i.e. immaterial, ed) asset representing, in digital form, one or more rights issued, registered, retained or transferred through a shared electronic recording device allowing the owner of the said asset to be identified, directly or indirectly”. This definition is in Article 76 of the regulation, which was adopted on July 21, 2022, by the Ministerial Committee of the Central African Monetary Union (Umac) and made public on September 14. According to financial market players associated with the drafting of this text, this concept includes cryptocurrencies, but also video games, photographs, and software.

In addition, "the provision of services on digital assets" is now admitted on the Cemac financial market. This means, according to Article 160, "offering one or more of the following services or operations: preservation of digital activities on behalf of a third party; purchase of digital assets with legal tender or other digital assets; operation of a digital asset trading platform; other services on digital assets such as the reception and transmission of orders on behalf of third parties, portfolio management on behalf of third parties, advice, and investment. The use of the term crypto assets in the regulatory document does not give cryptocurrencies the legal status of currency in the Cemac zone.

Brice R. Mbodiam, in Ndjamena

back to top

The Beac governor has a negative view of cryptocurrencies

the-beac-governor-has-a-negative-view-of-cryptocurrencies
The governor of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) still has a negative view of cryptocurrencies despite their popularity in the community. During...

CEMAC: Symposium suggests "deep" reform of the CFA Franc

cemac-symposium-suggests-deep-reform-of-the-cfa-franc
The CFA Franc reform being demanded since 2019 concerns the current mechanisms for monetary cooperation with France.   Last November 17-18, a...

Cameroon plans to raise log export duties to 60% to stimulate local processing

cameroon-plans-to-raise-log-export-duties-to-60-to-stimulate-local-processing
The Cameroonian government plans to tighten export duties on logs in an attempt to boost the local processing sector.  “The export duty applicable to...

Cameroon: govt introduces new mobile phone tax collection system

cameroon-govt-introduces-new-mobile-phone-tax-collection-system
The Cameroonian government announced the introduction of a new system for mobile phone tax collection. According to the 2023 finance draft law consulted...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »