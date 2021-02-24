logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 February 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 24 February 2021 12:44

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 23, 2021, in Yaoundé, the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey launched the consultations initiated to develop the inclusive strategy required to make Cameroon eligible for the Prevention and Resilience Allocation (PRA).

According to Alamine Ousmane Mey, to benefit from the enhanced support, Cameroon must elaborate "a strong and inclusive strategy that takes into account the sectoral and territorial points of view, as well as all the challenges, adequate and targeted solutions." Thus the consultation launched on February 23. Over the next two weeks, the consultations will be held successively in the country’s ten regional capitals thanks to the expertise of World Bank’s consultant Agora.

The minister indicates that because of the multiple challenges (notably the socio-political crisis in the North-West and South-West regions, Boko Haram in the Far North, and the influx of refugees in the East region),  Cameroon is a suitable candidate for this new World Bank financing.

Estimated at $669 million (close to XAF361 billion), the PRA is a World Bank initiative for enhanced support to countries at ‘risk of falling into high-intensity conflict or large-scale violence’ like Cameroon.

In December 2020, the PRA was approved for Burkina Faso, entitling the country to a resilience and prevention support of $700 million over the next three years to fund its initiatives to "mitigate risks and address the escalation of violence."

"Access to the PRA will support Burkina Faso’s strategy to prevent the escalation in violence by scaling up World Bank interventions for vulnerable persons and regions in conflict and under pressure, and by addressing the root causes of conflicts," the World Bank wrote at the time.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: the Mbakaou mini hydropower plant will be delivered in June 2021, IED Invest says

cameroon-the-mbakaou-mini-hydropower-plant-will-be-delivered-in-june-2021-ied-invest-says
In an official document published on February 22, 2021, independent energy electricity producer IED Invest Cameroon informs that in June...

Cameroon: Civil servants can now request tax registration certificates through the e-bulletin platform (MINFI)

cameroon-civil-servants-can-now-request-tax-registration-certificates-through-the-e-bulletin-platform-minfi
Cameroonian civil servants can now request tax registration certificates through e-bulletin, the official platform where payslips are obtained. This was...

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

cameroon-moves-for-eligibility-to-the-world-bank-s-prevention-and-resilience-allocation-mechanism
On February 23, 2021, in Yaoundé, the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey launched the consultations initiated to develop the inclusive strategy...

Cameroon: In 2020, the government recovered XAF12.2 bln of salaries wired into deceased civil servants’ accounts

cameroon-in-2020-the-government-recovered-xaf12-2-bln-of-salaries-wired-into-deceased-civil-servants-accounts
In 2020, Cameroon recovered XAF12.2 billion of salaries paid into deceased civil servants’ accounts from the banks and microfinance institutions that were...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

Cameroon to sign a XAF88.8 bln credit agreement for the finalization of the East entrance to Douala reconstruction project

Cameroon: Italian company Seas signs commercial contract for the construction of 70-km Olounou-Oveng road linking to Gabon

Cameroon: The IMF organizes a technical assistance mission to improve financial governance and supervision in public corporations

Cameroon: African Guarantee Fund signs XAF5 bln credit line guarantee to boost Afriland First Bank’s credit to local SMEs

cameroon-about-2-000-companies-were-created-over-2015-2020-thanks-to-youth-aep

Cameroon: About 2,000 companies were created over 2015-2020 thanks to Youth AEP

cameroon-inaugurates-tractafric-s-first-civil-engineering-machinery-assembly-plant-in-central-africa

Cameroon Inaugurates Tractafric's First Civil Engineering Machinery Assembly Plant in Central Africa

cameroon-estimated-at-140-170-tons-in-2020-local-rice-production-covered-only-24-of-demand-minader-reveals

Cameroon: Estimated at 140,170 tons in 2020, local rice production covered only 24% of demand, MINADER reveals

ntui-mankim-road-sinohydro-s-selection-also-questioned-by-minmap-ibrahim-talba-malla

Ntui-Mankim road: Sinohydro’s selection also questioned by MINMAP Ibrahim Talba Malla

cameroon-to-start-implementing-actions-to-reduce-its-road-costs-per-kilometer

Cameroon to start implementing actions to reduce its road costs per kilometer

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

next
prev