Orange Cameroon opens its arms to rivals’ customers

(Business in Cameroon) - Orange Cameroon announced it has opened its mobile money service to users of MTN, Nexttel and Camtel. Subscribers of these operators can now have an Orange Money account using their respective SIM cards.

"Whether your SIM card is yellow, blue or red, you can now open an Orange Money account without changing your number," the company said. To benefit from this solution, which further enhances the interoperability of mobile networks in Cameroon, interested subscribers will have to download the Orange Money Africa app from Play Store or App Store, create an account and personalize their password. "Both individuals and companies can use the solution. We want to make it accessible to all,” said Anne Catherine Tchokonté, CEO of Orange Money Cameroon.

With this innovation, Orange Money, which claims a 70% market share, intends to strengthen its leadership in Cameroon. The possibility of creating Orange Money accounts with other SIM cards also comes at a time when new opportunities are emerging in the field of mobile payments in Cameroon. An example is the recent generalization of tax payments via mobile, decided by the State of Cameroon. According to statistics from the Ministry of Finance, this decision has allowed taxpayers to pay about CFA10 billion in taxes via mobile in FY2021 alone.

As a reminder, according to data from Orange Cameroon, the Orange Money service has 10 million accounts in the country and more than 100,000 business partners. In addition, this service, we learned, has enabled the creation of about 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the national economy.

Brice R. Mbodiam