IFC: Cameroonian-born Josiane Kwenda becomes regional representative for Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Guinea and Togo

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector financing arm, has announced the appointment of Cameroonian-born Josiane Kwenda as its Regional Representative for Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Guinea, and Togo, with residence in Abidjan.

She is only being transferred since she previously held the same position for Senegal, Mauritania, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and Gambia.

Reacting to the appointment, the newly promoted IFC Director said she was "delighted to take up (her) new position", and that she was "committed to increasing IFC's support" to the various countries whose portfolios she is now in charge of. "Increasing private investment in key sectors such as agribusiness, green energy, and the digital economy can help build stronger, more sustainable economies in the region," she said.

She joined the IFC 13 years ago but, she sharpened her skills at Citigroup, in London, where she worked in the investment banking and corporate banking divisions.

BRM