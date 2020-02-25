logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 February 2020 -
Cameroon : Public treasury raised XAF643 bln via issuance of government securities in 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon raised XAF643 billion on government securities markets. This was revealed on February 20, 2020, by Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze during the celebration of Cameroon’s partnership with banks it accredited as primary dealers for the government securities markets of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC).

During the celebration, in Douala, 5 of the 20 primary dealers were awarded for their outstanding involvement in the country’s search for funding in the said market. By order of classification, the awardees are Ecobank Cameroun, Société Générale Cameroun, Bicec, Afriland First Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Cameroun.

Cameroon : Public treasury raised XAF643 bln via issuance of government securities in 2019

