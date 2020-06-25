logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 June 2020 -
Finance

Money Market: CEMAC countries’ fundraising operations soared (+40.2%) and costs skyrocketed (+0.67%) between April 30, 2019, and April 30, 2020

Money Market: CEMAC countries’ fundraising operations soared (+40.2%) and costs skyrocketed (+0.67%) between April 30, 2019, and April 30, 2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:11

(Business in Cameroon) - Cemac countries raised CFAF2,996.6 billion on the BEAC money market between April 30, 2019, and April 30, 2020. This is revealed by the securities safekeeping committee CRCT’s (cellule de règlement et de conservation des titres) supervisory board that held this year’s regular meeting via videoconference on June 10. According to the official release published by the CRCT after the meeting, this amount is up 40.2% year-over-year.

In the release, the supervisory board praised the dynamism observed on the said market over the last 3 years. This dynamism, which translated into an ever-increasing number of fundraising operations conducted on the market by the six Cemac countries experiencing cash flow difficulties, has had some impacts on some of the indicators of this market.

This includes investors’ coverage of the various issuance operations. This coverage fell by 31 points to 125.8% at end of April 2020. In short, even though most of the securities issued by Cemac countries were oversubscribed, the oversubscription rate during the period under review fell by 0.31%.  

This somehow shows the over-solicitation of investors who were thus obliged to take some tough decisions to not only abide by the prudential rules in force but also make investments in their best interests.

As a result, remuneration rates on those investments are rising. Indeed, the CRCT's press release reveals, "the average cost of issuances per country has increased by 67 basis points, from 4.81% to 5.48%," over April 2019 to April 2020 period.      

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Consumer price index fell by 0.2% MoM in May 2020

cameroon-consumer-price-index-fell-by-0-2-mom-in-may-2020
In May 2020, the Consumer Price Index declined by 0.2% after a 0.4% increase the previous month, according to the National Institute of Statistics...

Cameroon: Meat production fell by 41% YoY in Q1-2020

cameroon-meat-production-fell-by-41-yoy-in-q1-2020
In the first quarter of 2020, Cameroon recorded a 41% year-over-year drop in its meat production, according to data provided by the Ministry of Livestock,...

Cameroon: Commercial banks contribute CFAF265 mln to the Covid-19 solidarity response fund

cameroon-commercial-banks-contribute-cfaf265-mln-to-the-covid-19-solidarity-response-fund
On June 23, the professional association of credit institutions in Cameroon (APECAM), led by Alphonse Nafack (photo), handed a check of CFAF265 million to...

Cameroon: Intelligence patrimoniale + denounces spoliation of state lands

cameroon-intelligence-patrimoniale-denounces-spoliation-of-state-lands
On June 23, in Yaoundé, when signing the amendment of the contract linking it with the Ministry of Property and Land Affairs (Mindcaf), audit cabinet...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »