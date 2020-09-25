logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 September 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon: UBA Cameroon served as an intermediary bank for 52.9% of cocoa sold in 2019-2020 (ONCC)

Cameroon: UBA Cameroon served as an intermediary bank for 52.9% of cocoa sold in 2019-2020 (ONCC)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 25 September 2020 14:40

(Business in Cameroon) - Eleven (11) commercial banks operating in Cameroon served as intermediaries between cocoa exporters in Cameroon and their foreign buyers during the 2019-2020 cocoa campaign, according to the national coffee and cocoa board ONCC.

UBA Cameroon was the leader by serving as an intermediary for 52.9% of the cocoa exported in the country. Ecobank Cameroon came second with 18.4%, BGFI came next with 8.1% followed by Bicec with 7.9%.

For the exportation of cocoa and many other products, the exporter and the buyer are represented by two (2) commercial banks that guarantee the effectivity of the transaction. The buyer’s bank issues a letter of credit committing to pay the buyer once it receives all the logistics and administrative documents. Those documents are transmitted by the exporter’s bank, which makes a documentary credit to its client promising to ensure the transaction is successfully concluded with the buyer.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Andritz Hydro offers to supply equipment for Nachtigal and Lom Pangar projects

cameroon-andritz-hydro-offers-to-supply-equipment-for-nachtigal-and-lom-pangar-projects
The German company Andritz Hydro is offering to supply equipment for the Nachtigal (420 MW) and Lom Pangar projects, Cameroon’s Ministry of Economy...

Cameroon exported 728.8 mln m3 of raw timber in 2019

cameroon-exported-728-8-mln-m3-of-raw-timber-in-2019
Cameroon exported 728.8 million m3 of raw timber in 2019, according to data compiled at the ports of Douala and Kribi. These exports were realized despite...

Cameroon: UBA Cameroon served as an intermediary bank for 52.9% of cocoa sold in 2019-2020 (ONCC)

cameroon-uba-cameroon-served-as-an-intermediary-bank-for-52-9-of-cocoa-sold-in-2019-2020-oncc
Eleven (11) commercial banks operating in Cameroon served as intermediaries between cocoa exporters in Cameroon and their foreign buyers during the...

Cameroon: Customs seizes 145 boxes of wine and whisky in the Southern region

cameroon-customs-seizes-145-boxes-of-wine-and-whisky-in-the-southern-region
Cameroonian customs stationed in the Southern region seized 145 boxes of contraband wine and whisky. Indeed, on the night of September 21 to 22, 2020,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier