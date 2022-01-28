logoBC
28 January 2022
BEAC debt market: Cameroon issues new bills to raise XAF15 bln

  Wednesday, 26 January 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 24, 2022, the Cameroonian public Treasury issued new 52-week treasury bills on the public securities market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). Officially, the issuance operation was aimed at raising XAF20 billion. 

According to the calendar of operations on the BEAC public securities market, this operation is aimed at providing Cameroon with the financial resources necessary to pay a XAF15 billion debt today, January 26.  The said debt was contracted on the same public securities market in January 2021, the central bank BEAC explains. 

By paying its debt in this market once again, Cameroon will boost the credibility of its signature. Indeed, From December 2011, when the market was launched, to December 2021, Cameroon has repaid XAF2,998 billion of debt incurred on the market without even defaulting on a single deadline, the Ministry of Finance claims.  

