Yaoundé - 28 January 2022 -
Finance

Orange Cameroon: users can now receive Mobile Money directly from Europe

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 January 2022 13:45

(Business in Cameroon) - Telecom operator Orange recently launched "Orange Money Europe", a mobile money service that allows users based in Cameroon to receive money from Europe.

Specifically, according to an authorized source at Orange Cameroon, thanks to the service, users based in France and Belgium can send money directly to the mobile money accounts of Orange Cameroon and MTN Cameroon’s users. 

“It rather allows CEMAC users to receive funds but not to send them. Orange Money Cameroon has received the required authorizations for that service,” the source adds. Indeed, currently, as per the prescriptions of the Central African Banking watchdog COBAC, mobile money users based in CEMAC can not send money directly to international users. They can only receive money. This measure aims to prevent capital flight, money laundering, and terrorism financing.  

According to the operator, in France, senders can visit one of the hundreds of Orange Money Service boutiques to send their funds with fees starting from €1.99 (XAF1,301.76). By launching such a service, Orange will boost the volume of transactions it facilitates, and consolidate its position as the leader in the Cameroonian mobile money market, where it claims 70% market share. 

In 2021, Orange Cameroon accounted for cumulated transactions estimated at XAF800 billion monthly. For the whole year, this is about XAF9,600 billion, about twice Cameroon’s 2022 budget. 

Sylvain Andzongo

