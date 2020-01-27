CEMAC : Cameroon tries to raise XAF50 bln on money market on Jan 29, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury will continue to roll out its calendar of operations on the BEAC securities market, for the fiscal year 2020, on January 29th. Through the issuance of a 26-week fungible Treasury bills, Cameroon will try to mobilize a financing envelope of XAF50 billion.

As is the rule on the money market of the six CEMAC countries, the Cameroonian Treasury operation has been entrusted to the 19 banks approved by the Cameroonian government to act as primary dealers on the BEAC market.

As a reminder, Cameroon's projected schedule of operations on this market, for Q1, 2020, plans for the record issuance of XAF305 billion of public securities.

In previous years, the country’s annual volume of funds raised was XAF300 billion, at a rate of XAF75 billion per quarter.

BRM