logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 July 2023 -
Finance

Regulator COSUMAF Approves New Market Intermediaries, Issues Warning Against Illegal Operation in Cameroon

Regulator COSUMAF Approves New Market Intermediaries, Issues Warning Against Illegal Operation in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 July 2023 14:37

(Business in Cameroon) - In a press release published on Wednesday, regional securities market BVMAC’s regulator, COSUMAF, invited the public not to subscribe to the public offering launched by United Forest Finance, a Cameroonian microfinance institution that is being established. 

"COSUMAF reminds that the public placement of financial instruments (...) in the form of solicitations inviting people to subscribe to said instruments is a regulated investment service subject to prior approval. United Forest Finance is not on the list of organizations approved and authorized, by COSUMAF, to place securities issued via public offering,”  warns COSUMAF  president, Jacqueline Nkembe (photo). Consequently, she concludes, the public offering launched by this microfinance institution in June 2023 is illegal.  

Led by Daniel Claude Abate, executive chairman of a movement known as "patronat du Sud", the project declared illegal by COSUMAF involves several high-profile Cameroonians. These include managing directors of state-owned companies such as Mekulu Mvondo of the national social security fund, Patrice Melom of the Port Authority of Kribi, and Philémon Zo'o Zame of the telecom regulator ART. There are also senior civil servants such as Cyrille Edou Alo'o, Director General of the Budget at the Ministry of Finance, and former members of the National Assembly such as Bonaventure Mvondo Assam and Martin Bile Bidjang.

The warning issued by COSUMAF came after an ordinary meeting of the market regulator’s executives on July 20, 2023. The meeting officially resulted in the approval of new financial market intermediaries. The intermediaries approved are financial investment advisor Aries Capital SAS and the UCITS management company Stoneshed Asset Management. The applications of three other companies seeking approvals as financial market advisors were also rejected, we learn. 

BRM

back to top

Factory gate prices dropped 1.2% YoY in Q1-2023, after several rises since 2021

factory-gate-prices-dropped-1-2-yoy-in-q1-2023-after-several-rises-since-2021
Cameroon’s factory gate prices fell 1.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) recently...

Regulator COSUMAF Approves New Market Intermediaries, Issues Warning Against Illegal Operation in Cameroon

regulator-cosumaf-approves-new-market-intermediaries-issues-warning-against-illegal-operation-in-cameroon
In a press release published on Wednesday, regional securities market BVMAC’s regulator, COSUMAF, invited the public not to subscribe to the public...

Public securities: Cameroon remains the cheapest borrower in CEMAC, despite rising market costs

public-securities-cameroon-remains-the-cheapest-borrower-in-cemac-despite-rising-market-costs
In June 2023, Cameroon was the CEMAC country that raised the cheapest funds on the public securities market of the central bank BEAC. That month, the...

Yaoundé will soon improve water supply with connection to 300,000 m3 /day treatment plant

yaounde-will-soon-improve-water-supply-with-connection-to-300-000-m3-day-treatment-plant
Works to connect Yaoundé to the water treatment plant, built in the framework of supply project Paepys, will start on July 29, 2023. The news was...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »