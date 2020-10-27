logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 October 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon raised XAF20 bln out of the XAF35 bln sought in the money market on Oct 21

Cameroon raised XAF20 bln out of the XAF35 bln sought in the money market on Oct 21
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 27 October 2020 15:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Only 59.3% of the bonds issued by Cameroon on October 21, 2020 (on the CEMAC money market), were subscribed, according to internal sources at the Ministry of Finance.

Out of the XAF35 billion it was seeking, it was able to raise only XAF20 billion via the issuance of 10-year bonds backed by a 7% interest rate. Despite the amount being below the volume sought, officials of the Cameroonian public treasury are satisfied because of the specificities of long-term borrowings.  "Let’s note that such amount raised with an interest rate of 7% is a remarkable achievement for securities maturing in 10 years. Usually, primary dealers’ outlooks are limited to five or six years. They don’t have enough data to make projections beyond these periods so they don’t take many risks,” a source close to the case at the Ministry of Finance explains.

Cameroon, therefore, concludes its second bond issuance for this quarter (fourth quarter), after the October 7, 2020, issuance. During the October 7, 2020, operation, the country was successful in raising the XAF35 billion it was seeking via the issuance of 7-year bonds backed by a 6% interest rate. It is currently planning new bond issuance operations (7 and 10-year bonds) in November.

Overall, the Cameroonian public treasury plans to raise XAF120 billion on the BEAC money market by issuing treasury bonds. This ambition is reasonable because, between April and June 2020, the country successfully concluded a bond issuance program where it raised XAF219.4 billion out of the XAF220 billion it was requesting.

The government was thus refocusing its fundraising strategy on long-term securities instead of the short-term ones public authorities were valuing. To defend this shift, the Cameroonian Ministry of Finance explains that long-term securities offer more flexibility in terms of cost and procedures.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon raised XAF20 bln out of the XAF35 bln sought in the money market on Oct 21

cameroon-raised-xaf20-bln-out-of-the-xaf35-bln-sought-in-the-money-market-on-oct-21
Only 59.3% of the bonds issued by Cameroon on October 21, 2020 (on the CEMAC money market), were subscribed, according to internal sources at the Ministry...

The EU was Cameroon’s leading buyer, worldwide, in 2019 (EU delegation)

the-eu-was-cameroon-s-leading-buyer-worldwide-in-2019-eu-delegation
The European Union delegation in Yaoundé recently published a report detailing  European investments in Cameroon in 2019. According to the said...

Cameroon: Kiro’o Games launches its first mobile game on Play Store’s Early Release

cameroon-kiro-o-games-launches-its-first-mobile-game-on-play-store-s-early-release
Cameroonian video game development company Kiro’o Games announces that its first mobile game is available on Google Play’s “early access” (that allows...

European countries plan to generate close to XAF9,000 bln of financial flow in Cameroon over the next 10 years

european-countries-plan-to-generate-close-to-xaf9-000-bln-of-financial-flow-in-cameroon-over-the-next-10-years
European countries active in Cameroon plan to generate a financial flow of XAF8,980 billion in the country over the ten coming years, meaning an average...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte