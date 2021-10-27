logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 October 2021 -
Finance

BVMAC-listed microfinance “La Régionale” announces 10.5% YoY growth for its H1-2021 turnover

BVMAC-listed microfinance “La Régionale” announces 10.5% YoY growth for its H1-2021 turnover
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:27

“(Business in Cameroon) - LA Régionale”, the Cameroonian microfinance institution that entered the regional exchange market BVMAC last February, announces good performance for H1-2021. 

According to a release issued on October 26, 2021, the institution claimed that during the said period, it recorded a XAF249 million (+10,55%) year-over-year growth in its turnover. Similarly, its net financial income rose by XAF258 million while its operating income grew by XAF108 million.  

La Régionale does not specify the reasons for these performances. It only comments that they were achieved after its listing on the BVMAC. The microfinance institution also announces that in the second half of 2021, its main growth drivers will be school loans and credit to the economy to fund economic recovery.

The microfinance institution’s plan to get listed on the BVMAC was announced on February 3, 2021, by Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath, its founder and CEO. The aim was to raise XAF8.23 billion to transform the microfinance institution into a universal bank. However, only XAF2.58 billion was raised mostly from Cameroonian investors. 

S.A.

back to top

Cameroonian Financier Louis Banga-Ntolo becomes new CEO of regional stock market BVMAC

cameroonian-financier-louis-banga-ntolo-becomes-new-ceo-of-regional-stock-market-bvmac
At the end of a Board meeting on October 25, 2021, in Libreville, Cameroonian financier Louis Banga-Ntolo was confirmed CEO of the Central African Stock...

Cameroon and CAR join forces to secure cross-border oil product deliveries

cameroon-and-car-join-forces-to-secure-cross-border-oil-product-deliveries
On October 21, 2021, Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba granted an audience to his Central African peer Arthur Bertrand Piri. During the...

CEMAC: BEAC suggests a reform of legal framework to spur development of mobile microcredits

cemac-beac-suggests-a-reform-of-legal-framework-to-spur-development-of-mobile-microcredits
In its recent report on the state of electronic payments in the CEMAC region in 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) points out that mobile...

BVMAC-listed microfinance “La Régionale” announces 10.5% YoY growth for its H1-2021 turnover

bvmac-listed-microfinance-la-regionale-announces-10-5-yoy-growth-for-its-h1-2021-turnover
“LA Régionale”, the Cameroonian microfinance institution that entered the regional exchange market BVMAC last February, announces good performance for...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»