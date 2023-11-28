logoBC
Cameroon's tax authority launches digital assistance platform for real-time tax support

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s General Tax Directorate announced it is launching a digital assistance platform next December 1st.

Called "Help Desk,” this platform is described as "a digital intermediary through which taxpayers access online assistance from the services of the General Tax Directorate (DGI)." According to a statement issued on November 24 by Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze, this new tool aims to help users resolve practical issues they may encounter when interacting with tax services.

Therefore, if taxpayers have tax concerns, they can submit them on the platform and receive "real-time responses." Accessible via the address https://support.harmony2.com, the "Help Desk" will be deployed in a pilot phase for businesses under the portfolio of the General Directorate of Large Enterprises (DGE) and will gradually be expanded to all DGI taxpayers.

The General Tax Directorate has been involved in a comprehensive modernization and digitization effort for several years, focusing on simplifying procedures, reducing the cost of tax compliance, improving the quality of service provided to users, and optimizing tax revenues. During the first quarter of 2023, the DGI generated total revenues of CFA818.5 billion, up 14.6% year-on-year.

