logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 June 2021 -
Finance

Debt collection agency SRC initiates recovery of over XAF60 bln owed by CBC`s clients

Debt collection agency SRC initiates recovery of over XAF60 bln owed by CBC`s clients
  • Comments   -   Monday, 28 June 2021 18:36

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon`s debt collection agency SRC is currently planning to initiate the recovery of XAF60.137 billion owed to the Commercial Bank of Cameroon (CBC ) by its clients.

According to a release signed by Marie-Rose Messi, director-general of the SRC, the debt recovery agency is initiating the recovery of the debt as a result of the mandate given to it by the government. This mandate is namely to recover all the residual debts in the portfolio of public authorities.

Indeed, on June 26, 2017, the government of Cameroon and CBC signed a memorandum of understanding to consolidate the bank`s finances by ceding the bad debt portfolio to public authorities.

Because of the bad debts and other management difficulties,  the CEMAC banking regulator COBAC decided to put the bank under provisional administration in 2009.

Later, CBC was recapitalized, to the tune of XAF12 billion, including XAF10 billion injected by the State of Cameroon, which then assumed control over 98% of the bank`s shares.

D.M.

back to top

Debt collection agency SRC initiates recovery of over XAF60 bln owed by CBC`s clients

debt-collection-agency-src-initiates-recovery-of-over-xaf60-bln-owed-by-cbc-s-clients
Cameroon`s debt collection agency SRC is currently planning to initiate the recovery of XAF60.137 billion owed to the Commercial Bank of Cameroon (CBC )...

Cameroon recorded XAF845 bln of tax revenue in Jan - May 2021, up XAF50 bln YoY

cameroon-recorded-xaf845-bln-of-tax-revenue-in-jan-may-2021-up-xaf50-bln-yoy
Cameroon collected XAF845 billion of tax revenues between January and May 2021, according to Modeste Mopa Fatoing (photo), director-general of taxes. This...

Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project: Sundance Resources expresses "shock" at new MoU

mbalam-nabeba-iron-ore-project-sundance-resources-expresses-shock-at-new-mou
Yesterday June 27, 2021, Australian junior mining company Sundance Resources issued a release expressing its "shock" concerning the June 25, 2021,...

Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher powering new Pasta factory in Cameroon

clarke-energy-and-innio-jenbacher-powering-new-pasta-factory-in-cameroon
Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher are delighted to announce the successful commissioning of a high-efficiency INNIO Jenbacher gas engine to power a new...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore exploitation: Towards a memorandum of understanding to relaunch the project

Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher powering new Pasta factory in Cameroon

Cameroonian life insurer ACAM Vie enters the Central African Republic market

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

cameroon-despite-the-coronavirus-pandemic-insurers-recorded-a-steady-xaf210-bln-cumulated-turnover-in-2020

Cameroon: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, insurers recorded a steady XAF210 bln cumulated turnover in 2020

rubber-corrie-maccoll-to-inject-xaf15-bln-for-a-self-empowerment-program-in-cameroon

Rubber: Corrie MacColl to inject XAF15 bln for a self-empowerment program in Cameroon

reinforcement-steel-threatened-by-massive-imports-local-manufacturers-demand-a-quota-in-public-infrastructure-projects

Reinforcement steel: Threatened by massive imports, local manufacturers demand a quota in public infrastructure projects

mbalam-iron-deposit-congolese-president-s-envoy-s-visit-to-cameroon-escalates-dispute-between-cameroon-and-sundance-resources

Mbalam Iron deposit: Congolese President’s envoy’s visit to Cameroon escalates dispute between Cameroon and Sundance Resources

cameroon-oil-products-transporter-cotoc-boosts-offer-with-the-acquisition-of-10-new-tank-cars

Cameroon: Oil products’ transporter COTOC boosts offer with the acquisition of 10 new tank cars

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

next
prev