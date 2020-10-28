uba-cameroon-partners-with-campost-to-facilitate-withdrawals-for-its-clients

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon postal services (Campost) is now a financial partner of the Cameroonian subsidiary of the United Bank for Africa (UBA Cameroon), according to an announcement made on October 26, 2020.

According to UBA Cameroon, by becoming a financial partner Campost will now be able to facilitate withdrawals for UBA clients who are far from automatic tellers. The bank explains that when clients are far from an automatic teller, they can just withdraw their money using their UBA cards at any Campost agency worldwide.

Let’s note that on March 31, 2020, Campost inaugurated its data center that hosts the national switch. The aim of the switch (managed by Campost) is to facilitate the interoperability of the various services provided by operators using the national electronic communication network. Through the national payment switch, Cameroon plans to increase its financial inclusion rate from 40% to 98%.

