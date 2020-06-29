logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 June 2020 -
Leasing operator Alios Finance pays amortization of its 2018 bond loan

(Business in Cameroon) - Leasing company Alios Finance Cameroon has, since June 19, 2020, released CFAF539 million to the central depository of the Central African Unified Stock Exchange, according to an official statement. This represents the amortization (CFAF 444 million) of the principal of its 2018 bond loan, as well as the interest generated (a little over CFAF 95 million).

Subscribers to this 5.75% interest-bearing loan, which matures in 2023, will receive a coupon of CFAF 675.3 per bond, i.e. CFAF 555.5 for amortization and CFAF 119.79 for interest, we learn.

During this fundraising operation carried out on the Cameroonian financial market (Douala Stock Exchange), which subsequently merged with BVMAC then based in Libreville, the leasing operator raised CFAF8 billion.

