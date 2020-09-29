CEMAC: Cameroon to end Q3-2020 fundraising operations by raising XAF20 billion on the public securities market

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon will, on September 30, 2020, close its fundraising operations on the BEAC public securities market for Q3-2020, by issuing 26-week treasury bills.

According to the central bank (BEAC), this operation is aimed at raising XAF20 billion. The funds will be raised from the 21 banks operating within the CEMAC region and approved by the Cameroonian Ministry of Finance as primary dealers.

Compared with the issuance in Q2-2020, the fundraising operations conducted by Cameroon in Q3-2020 were less dynamic and tailored around treasury bills. During Q2-2020, Cameroon raised a little over XAF219 billion (which is a record) by issuing 2,3,5,7 and 10-year securities.

BRM