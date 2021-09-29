Foreign Trade: GIMAC and GUCE promote their inter-operable platform to banks and electronic money operators

(Business in Cameroon) - Last September 17, 2021, the Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (GIMAC) and Cameroon’s Single Window for External Trade (GUCE) convened banks and electronic money operators for a workshop in Douala.

According to a minute published by the GUCE on September 21, 2021, during the workshop, the new features of the GUCE’s digital platform dedicated to foreign trade were presented to participants. Also, the interoperability of that digital platform with the GIMAC, through the Trust Pay Way aggregating platform, was explained.

Thanks to the collaboration between the three partners mentioned above, CEMAC economic operators can pay the taxes, duties, and various fees related to their foreign trades through the GUCE’s online platform using bank cards, mobile money services, or even bank transfers.

This innovation, introduced in the framework of the dematerialization process initiated by the GUCE years ago, not only digitalizes payments and diversify payment methods but also secures revenues and reduces delays.

An economic operator explains that with the new features introduced to the GUCE’s digital platform, Chadian and Central African economic operators can pay for goods transiting through the Port of Douala, in Cameroon, right from their places. Therefore, they will save costs incurred for the management of their representation bureaux in Cameroon.

BRM