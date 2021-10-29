logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 October 2021 -
Finance

CEMAC: BEAC calls for relaxed taxes on mobile money transactions to facilitate financial inclusion

CEMAC: BEAC calls for relaxed taxes on mobile money transactions to facilitate financial inclusion
  • Comments   -   Friday, 29 October 2021 09:23

(Business in Cameroon) - In its recent report on the state of electronic payment in the CEMAC region in 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) lobbied for relaxed taxation to allow the development of the mobile money sector.

In its report, the BEAC writes that in its capacity of adviser and facilitator for states’ journey in the digitalization of payment services, it has to warn of the consequence of taxes imposed on electronic money transactions. For the central bank, the main consequence is a slowdown in financial inclusion.  

States, payment providers, and the Beac must have a global and concerted economic approach whose aim will be to allow a broadening and a change in states’ taxation strategy without penalizing the development of electronic payment activities but instead boost the level of financial inclusion and merchant acceptance level (both informal and formal merchants),” the BEAC explained.  

This lobby from the central bank comes in a context where, in Cameroon, Mobile money transaction costs have risen several times over the past few years. In 2012, the transactions were free but over the years, fees were enacted. To send or withdraw XAF100,000 for instance, the user has to pay XAF1,800 as transaction cost meaning close to 2% transaction fees. For operators, those transaction costs include taxes. So, according to the BEAC, should that taxation dynamic continue, the mobile money sector could be hindered, therefore, affecting financial inclusion. 

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Multipurpose Community Telecenters swallowed XAF26 bln since 2013 without conclusive results

cameroon-multipurpose-community-telecenters-swallowed-xaf26-bln-since-2013-without-conclusive-results
From 2013 to date, over XAF26 billion have been invested in the 231 Multipurpose Community Telecenters (MCT) installed in Cameroon, according to the...

Cameron: Cocoa Valley commits to buying “Golden Cocoa” beans at XF1800 per kilogram

cameron-cocoa-valley-commits-to-buying-golden-cocoa-beans-at-xf1800-per-kilogram
On October 27, 2021, under the aegis of Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Cocoa Valley and Cameroon Golden Cocoa signed a framework agreement...

CEMAC: BEAC calls for relaxed taxes on mobile money transactions to facilitate financial inclusion

cemac-beac-calls-for-relaxed-taxes-on-mobile-money-transactions-to-facilitate-financial-inclusion
In its recent report on the state of electronic payment in the CEMAC region in 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) lobbied for relaxed...

Cameroon secured T-bills at a 1.98% rate average in June 2021, the lowest in the past 2 years

cameroon-secured-t-bills-at-a-1-98-rate-average-in-june-2021-the-lowest-in-the-past-2-years
In June 2021, the average interest rate on treasury bills (maturing in less than 52 weeks)  issued by Cameroon on the CEMAC government securities...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»