cemac-countries-raised-a-record-xaf2-846-bln-on-the-beac-securities-market-in-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, CEMAC countries raised a total of XAF2,846.3 billion on the public securities market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), according to the March monetary policy report the central bank recently published.

According to the same source, fungible Treasury bills (T-bills) are particularly popular in the money market. It is reported that during the said financial year, XAF2,015 billion was raised in 145 operations.

Over the same period, only XAF830.2 billion was raised via the issuance of fungible treasury bonds (T-bonds).

