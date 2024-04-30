logoBC
30 April 2024
Finance

BDEAC extends deadline, secures over CFA54bn despite tightening market conditions

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central African Development Bank (BDEAC) successfully concluded its 2024 multi-tranche bond issue, raising a total of CFA54.7 billion, according to an official April 27 statement. Initially targeting CFA50 billion on the Central African Securities Exchange (Bvmac), the sub-regional financial institution received an additional CFA4.7 billion from investors, resulting in an oversubscription of 9.54%.

BDEAC plans to engage with the regional financial market regulator to utilize the funds from this oversubscription per regulatory requirements. To achieve this oversubscription, the operation's arrangers and the borrower agreed to extend the subscription deadline by one month, from the end of March to the end of April 2024. They did so due to difficulties in meeting the required amount, amid a tightening monetary policy by the BEAC.

Entitled "BDEAC (6.20%, 5.95%, 4.70%) Net 2024-2031," the fundraising is expected to be followed later in the year by a new bond issue of CFA50 billion. This aligns with the bank’s plan to raise CFA100 billion on the regional financial market, as approved by the Board of Directors for FY2024.

According to BDEAC, the funds raised will support the implementation of its "Azobe Strategic Plan 2023-2027”, which is aimed at intensifying the bank’s interventions in financing development projects in the CEMAC zone. The mobilize the CFA1,895 billion needed for this strategic plan, BDEAC eyes CFA600 billion on the regional financial and monetary markets.

