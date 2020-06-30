logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 June 2020 -
Finance

The CEMAC Commission suggests three new ways for financing, to mitigate low collection of community integration tax

The CEMAC Commission suggests three new ways for financing, to mitigate low collection of community integration tax
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:32

(Business in Cameroon) - Recently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, while reporting the state of its treasury, the CEMAC Commission (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea) revealed that as at May 31, 2020, only CFAF11 billion of Community Integration Tax (CIT) had been recovered. Compared with the volume of this tax recovered by the same period in 2019, this represents a 31% drop.

This situation undermines the functioning of the Commission, which depends on part of the CIT. As proof, the Commission indicates, it received only CFAF 5 billion out of the CFAF 29 billion expected during the period under review. For this reason, the Community institution is proposing three new ways to raise more resources.

"The first would be to create a tax (indirect or direct) on telecommunications. The second option would be to revise the regulation on CEMAC licences. The last alternative for financing would be the institution of a tax on the export of unprocessed raw materials," the Commission suggests.

Gabonese Daniel Ona Ondo (photo), chairman of the CEMAC Commission, encouraged his collaborators to fine-tune the feasibility studies so that he could present them to CEMAC decision-makers "when the time comes."

S.A.

back to top

Koutéré single checkpoint project: plans in motion for the resumption of construction works

koutere-single-checkpoint-project-plans-in-motion-for-the-resumption-of-construction-works
The Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) closed, on June 29, the call for expressions of international interest aimed at selecting a...

The CEMAC Commission suggests three new ways for financing, to mitigate low collection of community integration tax

the-cemac-commission-suggests-three-new-ways-for-financing-to-mitigate-low-collection-of-community-integration-tax
Recently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, while reporting the state of its treasury, the CEMAC Commission (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo,...

Elimination of illicit tobacco trades: Local operators fear dirty tricks by multinationals

elimination-of-illicit-tobacco-trades-local-operators-fear-dirty-tricks-by-multinationals
In Cameroon, the parliament recently beseeched the Head of State Paul Biya to ratify The Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, which is...

Avima Iron Ore chooses Port of Kribi as its iron exports’ gateway

avima-iron-ore-chooses-port-of-kribi-as-its-iron-exports-gateway
On June 8, Avima Iron Ore Limited, majority-owned by Australian Core Mining, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK),...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

Cameroonian Prosper Sugewe creates Ewatch Africa Investment Analytica, the first rating agency in Central Africa

Cameroonian multibillionaire Danpullo creates “Best Pay,” a payment company with a capital of CFAF500 mln

cameroon-plans-to-create-a-mining-promotion-corporation-to-reduce-artisanal-mining

Cameroon plans to create a mining promotion corporation to reduce artisanal mining

cameroon-the-reconstruction-of-sonara-will-cost-about-xaf250-billion-the-minee-says

Cameroon: The reconstruction of Sonara will cost about XAF250 billion, the Minee says

fight-against-coronavirus-mtn-cameroon-estimates-its-contribution-to-date-at-xaf2-billion

Fight against Coronavirus: MTN Cameroon estimates its contribution to date at XAF2 billion

nexttel-vs-syntic-public-authorities-open-a-difficult-mediation-process

Nexttel vs Syntic: Public authorities open a difficult mediation process

societe-generale-chad-and-uba-gabon-join-the-list-of-cameroon-s-primary-dealers-on-the-beac-securities-market

Société Générale Chad and UBA Gabon join the list of Cameroon’s primary dealers on the BEAC securities market

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

next
prev