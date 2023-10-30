banque-atlantique-cameroun-rises-to-improve-the-quality-of-its-service-and-customer-experience-in-its-branches

(BANQUE ATLANTIQUE CAMEROUN ) - Banque Atlantique Cameroun, a banking institution of systemic importance, has been in legal operations in the Cameroon’s banking market since 2009 and today, posts exceptional results driven by a dynamic evolution of its main indicators. These results served as basis for the award of the prize to the Best Performance in 2022 during Finance Week organized by EcoMatin Magazine.

In a bid to reach operational excellence and sustainably improve its infrastructure, banque atlantique Cameroun has embarked on a complete overhaul of its information systems, to acquire the best-in-class technologies and provide its valued customers with the best experience at its touchpoints.

Based on the foregoing, banque atlantique Cameroun wishes to announce the migration of its core banking system and other technological and communication infrastructures, towards more modern, more stable, more efficient, more automated, and more secured systems.

For this purpose, banque atlantique Cameroun will observe a necessary shutdown of its systems, services, platforms and applications from Wednesday, November 1st to Saturday, November 4th, 2023. However, our Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) will remain in operation throughout this period. The restart of the systems is scheduled for Monday, November 6th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

banque atlantique Cameroun wishes to reassure the public and especially its valued customers that this operation aims to sustainably improve the quality of its products and services; to standardize its operations; and to make the customers’ experience exceptional across its network.

The Bank is aware of the inconvenience caused by this situation and sincerely apologizes in advance, and as well appreciates its customers’ sense of patience and understanding.

Note that our Customer Relationship Center will be available to assist you from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by call to 8086.

About BACM

banque atlantique Cameroun is a subsidiary of Atlantic Financial Group (AFG), a panafrican banking group founded in 2006 by the Ivorian businessman, Bernard KONE DOSSONGUI. In 2020, for the first time in its history, the Bank is listed among domiciliary banks for World Bank and African Development Bank projects, thereby consolidating its credibility and financial stability. With 23 branches across the national territory, the Bank successfully improved its footprint in the market, with an outstanding growth of its main indicators, closing the financial year with a total balance sheet of XAF 806 billion, compared to XAF 570 billion in 2021, thus an increase of 41.3%. In October 2023, banque atlantique Cameroun was awarded the 2022 Best Performance Prize during the Finance Week organized by Ecomatin Magazine. Find out more on our website at www.banqueatlantique-cmr.com or follow us on our social media networks.