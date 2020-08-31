CEMAC: Banks granted more loans to individuals than to SMEs in H1-2019, BEAC report shows

(Business in Cameroon) - Between July and December 2019, banks operating within the CEMAC region granted more loans to individuals than to SMEs, according to a report recently published by the central bank BEAC.

The report reveals that during the period under review, 18% (8.4% in 2018) of the overall bank loans in the region were granted to individuals. At the same time, only 14.6% of the loans were granted to SMEs.

The report also explains that a sizeable portion of the loans (64.1%) was captured by large enterprises while a small proportion (1.9%) went to government agencies.

BRM