logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 November 2022 -
Finance

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 31 October 2022 13:12

(Business in Cameroon) - Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this increase will be driven by a strong dynamic in the public securities market.

Another improvement driver, the Central Bank noted, is the upcoming World Cup and the overall good performance of economic activities in Cameroon. During the fourth quarter alone, Cameroon plans to raise a total of CFA155 billion on the Beac securities market. Official stats revealed that 70% of the money mobilized by States in this market is provided by Cameroon-based investors.

As a reminder, the business cycle forecast is a quarterly outlook document based on surveys of business leaders, government officials, and other key players in the various industries and sectors of the CEMAC. It presents the expectations of these actors on the foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, as well as the main explanatory factors.

BRM

back to top

Yaoundé: Imported food inflation fell to 18.6% MoM in September but remains high (INS)

yaounde-imported-food-inflation-fell-to-18-6-mom-in-september-but-remains-high-ins
After it stood at 19.3% in August, imported food inflation in Yaoundé fell slightly to 18.6% at the end of September 2022, according to the national...

Cameroon: SRC to recover CFA34bln in bad debt from UBC

cameroon-src-to-recover-cfa34bln-in-bad-debt-from-ubc
Cameroon’s debt recovery company SRC announced it is implementing a strategy to recover CFA33.999 billion in bad debts from the Union bank of Cameroon...

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

strong-dynamic-on-public-securities-market-to-boost-financial-activities-in-cameroon-in-q4-2022-beac
Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this...

Cameroon: Public investment execution rate rose 5.2% YoY at the end of September 2022, despite the security crisis

cameroon-public-investment-execution-rate-rose-5-2-yoy-at-the-end-of-september-2022-despite-the-security-crisis
The execution rate of public investments in Cameroon rose 5.2% year-on-year to 56.10% at the end of September 2022 from 50.90%. The figures were reported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »