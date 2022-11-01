Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

(Business in Cameroon) - Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this increase will be driven by a strong dynamic in the public securities market.

Another improvement driver, the Central Bank noted, is the upcoming World Cup and the overall good performance of economic activities in Cameroon. During the fourth quarter alone, Cameroon plans to raise a total of CFA155 billion on the Beac securities market. Official stats revealed that 70% of the money mobilized by States in this market is provided by Cameroon-based investors.

As a reminder, the business cycle forecast is a quarterly outlook document based on surveys of business leaders, government officials, and other key players in the various industries and sectors of the CEMAC. It presents the expectations of these actors on the foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, as well as the main explanatory factors.

BRM