Yaoundé - 22 April 2020 -
Forest

Cameroon suspends the 2019-2020 hunting season due to the ongoing covid-19 epidemic

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 April 2020 08:34

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 20, 2020, the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife (Minof), Jules Doret Ndongo (pictured), signed a communiqué informing of the suspension of the 2019-2020 hunting season in all Cameroonian territory until further notice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

"This decision is the first economic consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Wildlife sub-sector which generated XAF835,218,699 in 2019. Yet, the trend in sport hunting hinted at a good season with increased revenues estimated at XAF190 million in March 2020 against XAF162 million in March 2019," the ministry explained.

It adds that the shortfall for Cameroon will be significant and will have serious consequences on the functioning of the communes bordering the hunting zones, which derive significant revenues from leasing taxes.

In recent years, the sector's revenues have been rising steadily. As proof, during the 2018-2019 hunting season, Cameroon recorded wildlife revenues amounting to XAF696 million, an increase of 7.7% season over season. According to the Minfof, there was an important activity in the hunting areas of Adamaoua, the North and the East.

"In the Adamaoua and Northern zones, the shooting plan covers 33,557 animals. The number of animals taken in these zones is 773. The main species are the Eland Derby (99), buffalo (83), waterbuck (55) and baboons (33). In the Eastern hunting zone, the shooting plan covers 1,147 animals," the Ministry indicates.

 S.A.

