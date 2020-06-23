logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 June 2020 -
Forest

Cameroon : activity drop in the forestry sector will worsen, the Minepat projects

Cameroon : activity drop in the forestry sector will worsen, the Minepat projects
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:28

(Business in Cameroon) - The drop in activity recorded in the forestry sector in 2019 (-2.4% year-over-year) would worsen further in 2020 (-6.4%), according to a report on the economic outlooks published, last June, by the Ministry in charge of the Economy (Minepat).

Indeed, the Minepat explained this decline would be spurred by the global economy affected by the coronavirus health crisis that is likely to last throughout the year. According to Minepat, the slowdown in activity in this sector in 2019 can be explained by a drop in log exports to China and the European Union (EU), which are the main buyers.

Cameroon's log exports to the EU stood at 15,000 tons, a 14% drop compared to 2018. As for Cameroon's log exports to China, they fell by 21% in the first half of 2019. The same trend will, therefore, continue in 2020.

According to the International Tropical Timber Organization, this reduction in Chinese demand for Cameroonian logs can be explained by the trade war between China and the United States, the volatility of the Yuan, the strengthening of environmental inspections, and the drop in domestic demand.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon : activity drop in the forestry sector will worsen, the Minepat projects

cameroon-activity-drop-in-the-forestry-sector-will-worsen-the-minepat-projects
The drop in activity recorded in the forestry sector in 2019 (-2.4% year-over-year) would worsen further in 2020 (-6.4%), according to a report on the...

Camair-Co places 371 employees under 3-month technical unemployment due to “financial constraints” and fleet unavailability

camair-co-places-371-employees-under-3-month-technical-unemployment-due-to-financial-constraints-and-fleet-unavailability
The current Covid-19 health crisis is not helping Camair-Co, which is already cash strapped. In a recent correspondence addressed to the Minister of...

Cameroon: Funding stage completed for Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

cameroon-funding-stage-completed-for-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project
On June 16, 2020, the World Bank’s board of directors approved a US$385 million concessional loan agreement for the implementation of the Cameroon-Chad...

Cameroon to save about CFAF14 bln yearly through the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

cameroon-to-save-about-cfaf14-bln-yearly-through-the-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project
After the successful mobilization of financing for the implementation of the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project, Cameroonian authorities...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »