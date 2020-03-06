logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 March 2020 -
Health

Coronavirus: A first case confirmed in Cameroon

Coronavirus: A first case confirmed in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Friday, 06 March 2020 11:30

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, a first coronavirus case has just been officially confirmed. In a release signed today March 6, 2020, the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie indicates that this first case is “a 58-year-old French national who arrived in Yaoundé on February 24, 2020.

The health minister explains that it was detected thanks to the “active surveillance” measures put in place by “the country since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.” “The patient has been quarantined at the care center of Yaoundé’s central hospital, for proper care,” the official adds.

The minister reassures the public about the efficiency of the measures taken by the government to “contain a possible spread of the virus” and invites “everyone to be alert and apply hygiene rules.

BRM

back to top

Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri Road : Cameroon selects 3 sub-contractors for timely completion of works

mora-dabanga-kousseri-road-cameroon-selects-3-sub-contractors-for-timely-completion-of-works
In Cameroon, 3 sub-contractors have recently been recruited to ensure progress of the construction of the Mora-Dabanga-Kousséri road in the...

Coronavirus : World Bank Group sets $12 bln package to help combat the pandemic

coronavirus-world-bank-group-sets-12-bln-package-to-help-combat-the-pandemic
On March 3, 2020, the World Bank Group announced that it is providing $12 billion (over XAF7,000 billion) to assist member countries (Cameroon...

Port of Kribi on a prospection mission in the Central African Republic

port-of-kribi-on-a-prospection-mission-in-the-central-african-republic
A delegation from the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) was recently in Bangui, the Central African Republic to meet with the Central African Shippers...

Kribi deep seaport : PAK selects a consortium of 3 firms to monitor the 2nd construction phase

kribi-deep-seaport-pak-selects-a-consortium-of-3-firms-to-monitor-the-2nd-construction-phase
To monitor the 2nd phase of the construction of the Kribi deep seaport, the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) hired a consortium of three technical...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »