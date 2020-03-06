Coronavirus: A first case confirmed in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, a first coronavirus case has just been officially confirmed. In a release signed today March 6, 2020, the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie indicates that this first case is “a 58-year-old French national who arrived in Yaoundé on February 24, 2020.”

The health minister explains that it was detected thanks to the “active surveillance” measures put in place by “the country since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.” “The patient has been quarantined at the care center of Yaoundé’s central hospital, for proper care,” the official adds.

The minister reassures the public about the efficiency of the measures taken by the government to “contain a possible spread of the virus” and invites “everyone to be alert and apply hygiene rules.”

BRM