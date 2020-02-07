logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 February 2020 -
Coronavirus : Infected Cameroonian student “is now in good health” (Chinese embassy in Cameroon)

  Friday, 07 February 2020 14:14

(Business in Cameroon) - After “medical treatment,” the 21-year-old Cameroonian student interned since January 28, 2020, in a hospital in Zhengzhou (China) following a coronavirus infection, “is now in good health,” the Chinese embassy in Cameroon announced on its account Twitter account.

The young Pavel Daryl Sem Kenou (enrolled at the University of Yangtze in China) is the first and only Cameroonian known to have contracted the coronavirus so far. He contracted the virus that is wreaking havoc in China after a stay in Wuhan, a city considered to be the epicentre of the epidemic. The city is currently home to 300 Cameroonian students who are calling for support from their country's public authorities.

To prevent the coronavirus from being imported into Cameroon, public health authorities have set up a response mechanism. On February 5, 2020, the Minister of Livestock suspended the importation of live animals as well as animal and fish products from countries affected by the epidemic.

